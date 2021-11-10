The Wasco County Board of Commissioners voiced unanimous support for the City of The Dalles’ proposed water infrastructure agreement with Google, scheduled for consideration during the Monday, Nov. 8 meeting of The Dalles city council.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to sign a letter of support at the Nov. 3 meeting of the board. “It’s really kind of the last step in lining up the ability for Google to move forward, essentially,” County Executive Administrator Tyler Stone told the board.
Commissioner Steve Kramer expressed full support of the agreement. “This will upgrade the water infrastructure in the city, I think it’s good,” Kramer said. “From all I’ve read and all I’ve heard from the subject matter experts, that water system will only increase and upgrade the infrastructure for the residents of the Dalles, and I think that this is a good thing.”
Commission Chair Scott Hege agreed, noting that although there was a lot of discussion and a lot of concern regarding the agreement he was in support. “I think if you listen to the information and the facts, I think that the system itself will become more robust from an infrastructure standpoint,” Hege said. “The capacity of the system is improved, and even though Google obviously is using some of that resource for their expansion, I think that as proposed, and with all the information that I’ve heard, it’s definitely an upgrade and going to be a positive situation.”
Commissioner Kathy Schwartz also agreed, giving unanimous consent for the letter of support.
