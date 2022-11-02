OLYMPIA — As the days are getting shorter and nights longer, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety. Before starting up your fireplace for the upcoming cooler nights, make sure that your chimney is ready for use.

Chimney fires can result in the loss of your home and result in injuries and deaths if they have not been properly maintained. Almost half of all heating-related fires occur in the months of December, January, and February. In the United States there were more than 22,000 fires on average reported to be related to home heating. The leading factor contributing to chimney fires is the failure to clean, mainly the creosote that builds up in the chimney. Creosote is the by-products of combustion left in your chimney walls and is highly combustible. If it builds up in sufficient quantities, and the internal flue temperature of your chimney is high enough, the result could end up being a chimney fire. Take some time now to prepare for the cooler weather ahead with a few tips to keep your fireplace running efficiently and safely: