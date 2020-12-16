Skyline Health is encouraging the use of the Washington Exposure Notifications (WA Notify) tool. The WA Notify app works through smartphones to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The app uses Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus. Phones using WA Notify exchange random codes, which are completely anonymous, with no location tracking or exchange of personal information. This exposure notification technology is powered by Apple and Google and allows a person to:
• Receive anonymous alerts if you have been in close contact with another user for a sustained period of time who later tests positive for coronavirus.
• Anonymously alert other users you were in close contact with if you test positive for coronavirus, without sharing any personal information.
• Connects you with the resources you need if you are exposed.
Using WA Notify is entirely a choice and can be turned off or deactivated at any time. WA Notify will never collect, track, or store a location, GPS information or personal information.
Studies have found the more people who use the app the greater the benefit. Models based on three counties in Washington State show even a small number of people using WA Notify would reduce infections.
For more information visit doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify.
