Apply by Jan. 8
Assistance is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help Oregon agricultural producers properly dispose of livestock that were depopulated due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for the Emergency Animal Mortality Management practice through Jan. 8.
“American farmers and ranchers — including producers here in Oregon — are facing some tough decisions as they weather the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jason Jeans, NRCS Oregon acting state conservationist. “Through the Emergency Animal Mortality Management practice, we want to help producers make the best decisions for their operations and natural resources.”
The Emergency Animal Mortality Management practice includes four options for the proper disposal of animal carcasses, to include:
Burial
Carcass disposal other than burial
Incineration
Disposal at landfill or render
Eligibility information
Agricultural producers and owners of nonindustrial private forestland and Tribes are eligible to apply for EQIP. Eligible land includes cropland, rangeland, pastureland, nonindustrial private forestland and other farm or ranch lands.
To receive assistance, both an application and approved early start waiver must be filed with the local NRCS field office prior to disposal of animal carcasses.
Additionally, producers must have farm records established with the Farm Service Agency (FSA), meet all eligibility requirements, and have application filed at the local NRCS.
Prior to payment, a mortality certification is required by a veterinarian or animal health specialist.
