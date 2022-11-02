CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Summer 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 3,162 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work. Students on the Honor Roll included:
Arlington — Atticus Inman, Junior, Biology
Cascade Locks — Jessica Bernier, Senior, Botany
Hood River — Forrest Anton-Erik, Junior, Environmental Sciences; Casey Johnson, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering; Danniar M. Kunze, Junior, Sociology; Sierra D. La Cook, Senior, Business Administration; Emma M. Laney, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Alejandro Morales, Junior, Computer Science; Fernando I. Rodriguez, Junior, Computer Science; Elizabeth C. Weekly, Senior, Business Administration
Mt. Hood-Parkdale — RaeAan A. Rhodes, Junior, Agricultural Sciences; Kendra M. Yasui, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Samantha T. Skinner, Post Baccalaureate, Fish, Wildlife & Conservation Science
The Dalles — Lily I. Buckland, Sophomore, Anthropology; Henry S. Goodwin, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Jake O. Goodwin, Senior, Computer Science; Yajaira J. Madrigal, Senior, Biology; Thomas Wunz, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science
Wasco — Kevin B. Hayden, Junior, Computer Science; Savannah M. Moe, Senior, Agricultural Sciences.
Commented