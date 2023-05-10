Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery

The Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery released 6.7 million tule fall Chinook into the Columbia River April 11.

 Cheri Anderson/USFWS photo

UNDERWOOD — National fish hatcheries (NFH) in the Columbia River Gorge have released more than 10 million juvenile Chinook salmon into the lower Columbia River and its tributaries, continuing a more than 70-year program that supports Tribal and sport fish harvest.

The hatcheries, part of the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex, also support a program that affirms Native American treaty-reserved fishing rights in the Columbia River Basin and helps conserve wild salmon stocks, including several salmon species protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).