The Dalles High School was placed into lockdown this morning, Jan. 12, following “reports of a threat from outside the school,” according to an alert on the North Wasco County School District 21 website.
According to the alert, local police were immediately notified and were able to respond to the situation. All students are safe and the lockdown has since been lifted.
The district will release more information in conjunction with the police department as soon as more information becomes available, the alert said.
