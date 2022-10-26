Waldron Brothers Drugstore

The Waldron Brothers Drugstore is located across the railroad tracks from First Street, just east of Lewis and Clark Festival Park in The Dalles.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

At the Oct. 10 regular city council meeting, The Dalles City Council directed city staff, led by City Manager Matthew Klebes, to proceed with preserving the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, also known as the Gitchell Building, located on First Street.

The Waldron Drugstore is the oldest standing commercial building in The Dalles, having been erected in 1863, and its fate has hung in the balance for many years now, having been discussed and voted on by many councils over the past few decades.