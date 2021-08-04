THE DALLES — Last month, Theresa Peters stepped down from her interim position as North Wasco County District 21 superintendent, and officially passed the duties over to Dr. Carolyn Bernal.
Coming from her previous position as assistant superintendent for Rio School District in Oxnard, Bernal and her husband have traveled from California so she can serve District 21 and the The Dalles community. “I found (District 21’s) announcement for the position and read what they were looking for and the leadership profile … it just really aligned with my leadership style and also just my core values of who I am as a leader. It was just a really good match,” Bernal said.
While earning her bachelor’s degree in English with a Spanish minor from California State University (CSU), San Luis Obispo, Bernal took the opportunity to study abroad in Spain her senior year before spending two years after graduation teaching English to students of all ages.
She credits her time abroad as when she truly became bilingual and biliterate. “I knew the only way to build my fluency was to go abroad and immerse myself,” she said. “I just knew that to understand and also be able to connect on a more cultural level and expand my own diversity and knowledge … I just needed to go and immerse myself in another culture.”
Once back in the states, Bernal spent 10 years teaching K-2 students before being “tapped” by a mentor to pursue administration as the next step in her career. “(I was) very fortunate and blessed to have many great leaders in my life,” she said.
After returning to school to earn a master’s degree in Educational Leadership as well as an administration credential from CSU Northridge, Bernal served as a principal for five years, where she was once again encouraged to go further in her administrative career, and has spent the last 12 years in human resources, becoming a director and then assistant superintendent of her previous school district.
Observing her work, Bernal’s former superintendent believed she would do well as a superintendent herself and encouraged her to return to school and earn her doctorate.
Once her youngest son got to high school, Bernal entered a combined program with CSU Fresno and CSU Channel Islands, where she achieved her doctorate in Educational Leadership. It was there she was encouraged by many people in her life to seek a superintendent’s position. “My former superintendent … had just been encouraging me, telling me you know, you’re ready … and then my husband too was kind of like, ‘C’mon, what are you waiting for? You know you’re ready.’ So I started looking around for places to apply.”
Although she had visited the Pacific Northwest previously, the first time Bernal saw The Dalles was in February when she visited after being officially extended the offer for the job. “It was so beautiful,” she said. “Driving from Portland up here through the Gorge … obviously the Columbia River is stunning to look at, and It’s always fascinating to me because … when I see a big body of water, like the river that’s separating Oregon and Washington, and I see dams, and I see ecosystems, I just see history … it makes me think about students … and how much opportunities that we have to teach our children and our students about this rich history sitting right here.”
When asked about challenges in previous positions and going forward, Bernal said that rather than something negative, she views challenges as opportunities for better things. “Challenge brings an opportunity to do better, change something, try something a different way, so, I actually embrace challenges because it means better things are on the horizon.
“The core of who I am as a leader is always going to be student-centered decision making, and I’m always going to make decisions that are right for kids,” she said. “I will always listen, and I will always hear all sides, and I will always consider all perspectives. My role as a leader is to do what’s right for kids, and I will do that by listening and hearing people out, and being compassionate and being understanding, and showing that I care.”
Bernal also emphasized the importance of her being a visible presence in the schools, and her plans to make time every week to visit them. “I don’t feel I can do this job effectively from behind a desk 24/7,” she said. “The work is out there in my schools, that’s where the rubber meets the road, that’s where my teachers are, that’s where my kids are, that’s where my staff is. That’s just where my heart is full, on this job, and you have to have that to do this work.”
Looking to the coming school year, Bernal referred to the entry plan that she shared at the July 22 school board meeting, with her four main goals being to build trust with her internal and external stakeholders through listening and being visible, she plans to “keep a lens” on equity for all students. She wants to have a strong governance team by maintaining a strong, positive relationship with the school board, and finally plans to reopen schools safely. Her entire entry plan can found on the North Wasco County School District 21 Facebook page; click on the link to the July 22 meeting.
When asked if there was anything she would like to say to The Dalles community, Bernal said she wanted to thank everyone she has met for the warm welcome, and that she looks forward getting to know the community as time goes on.
“(It) is my honor to be here as the superintendent,” she said, “and to serve the students and families of this community. I promise to always do what’s best for kids, and to do right by kids. I’m always here to listen, and if you have any concerns or questions or just want to talk, (you can) always contact me or let me know.”
