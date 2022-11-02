Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros locations in The Dalles and Hood River are hosting a fundraiser for Helping Hands Against Violence on Nov. 4.

Dutch Bros locations in The Dalles and Hood River will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Friday, Nov. 4 to Helping Hands Against Violence.

Helping Hands Against Violence, Inc. is dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking by providing safety, shelter, advocacy, education and outreach.