Dutch Bros locations in The Dalles and Hood River will be donating $1 from every drink sold on Friday, Nov. 4 to Helping Hands Against Violence.
Helping Hands Against Violence, Inc. is dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking by providing safety, shelter, advocacy, education and outreach.
“Helping Hand Against Violence is an incredible organization with such an important mission, ” said Jenny Sutter, operator of Dutch Bros The Dalles and Hood River. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday!”
Dutch Bros is located at 1342 W Sixth St., The Dalles, and 1629 12th St., Hood River.
In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, said a press release. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
