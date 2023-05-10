Swoosh

Lilli McCauley, left, and August Peterson show off their prototype of “Swoosh,” a water filtration system designed for ease of use by agricultural workers.

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON — Four Columbia High School sophomores spent months designing, building, and programming a handwashing station to allow a more sanitary environment for farm workers as a part of this year’s Project Invent competition. The team will be competing for $500 in investment funds later this month at Project Invent’s Demo Day in San Francisco.

At Demo Day, the group will be pitching their product to leaders and innovators in business. It’s a culmination of their hard work that began in September of last year, when they first began searching for a product idea that could solve a real world problem and invoke social good.