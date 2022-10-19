The Columbia Gorge sternwheeler

The Columbia Gorge sternwheeler is owned by and operates out of Cascade Locks.

 File photo

Negotiations between Port of Cascade Locks and operator break down

Cascade Locks — Portland Spirit Cruises & Events (Portland Spirit) has ended contract negotiations with the Port of Cascade Locks to operate the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler after a deadline was not met for an agreement on a long-term contract that included a repower (new engine installation) of the vessel by 2024, according to a press release from Portland Spirit.