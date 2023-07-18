The Skamania County Auditor’s Office will open a special three-day candidate filing period Aug. 1-3 for offices open for election in 2024 that had no filings during the regular filing period held in May.
Offices open for this special filing period include: Mt. Pleasant School District (Director Position 4), Fire District No. 1 (Commissioner No. 2), Fire District No. 4 (Commissioner No. 2), Skamania County Park and Recreation District No. 1 (Commissioner No. 3), and Stevenson-Carson School District (Director Position 5). Candidates are encouraged to file online, but declarations can also be accepted in person.
Commented