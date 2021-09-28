Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network delivered We Care packages to Klickitat County Health Department, Skyline Hospital, Northshore Clinic in White Salmon and Stevenson on Sept. 16, and were planning additional deliveries to Klickitat Valley Health hospital in Goldendale and the Goldendale office of the Klickitat County Health Department on Sept. 20.
The packages were filled with snacks for all of the break rooms of each recipient and also notes of thanks and encouragement from the community. A similar event was held in The Dalles earlier this month, and another is planned for a future date in Hood River.
