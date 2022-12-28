Hood River Children’s Park

Pictured under a new shade pavilion at the Hood River Children’s Park recently built by Hood River Rotary Club members are, from left, front row, Dave Fenwick and Steve Schmidt; back row, Chris Strader, Jack Miller, Paul Crowley and Bob Sharkey.

 Chelsea Marr photo

HOOD RIVER — Hood River Rotary members are celebrating a newly completed shade pavilion at the Hood River Children’s Park in the city.

The shade pavilion, which in spring will feature picnic tables, was a project of past Rotarian President Staci McCarthy, who served in 2018-2019 and chose the park’s pavilion as her annual community project.