HOOD RIVER — Hood River Rotary members are celebrating a newly completed shade pavilion at the Hood River Children’s Park in the city.
The shade pavilion, which in spring will feature picnic tables, was a project of past Rotarian President Staci McCarthy, who served in 2018-2019 and chose the park’s pavilion as her annual community project.
Many volunteers contributed to the project, as did the following businesses: Terra Surveying; the City of Hood River/Planning Dept.; ERS Rentals in the Heights; Community Works Program/HRVHS/Pete Lawson; Gorge Building Supply, formally Krieg Millwork; Alex Marquez, Jack of All Trades and Construction; and Paige Paint. Lane Excavating was a major contributor to this project.
