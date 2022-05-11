The Gorge has its unique beauty, history, and geology making it the wonderful place we call home. You can visit local art centers and museums, enjoy breathtaking vistas and recreational opportunities, and attend local events that take place every week. I wish I could mention all the exciting activities you could attend, but there just isn’t enough space.
But there’s always the exception, right? And this week I want to highlight three special activities in the Gorge that might appeal to us more mature adults — and you won’t have to spend hours fighting traffic in Portland to get there.
If you enjoy fine music, on May 15th, The Gorge Winds Concert Band is returning for their Spring Concert directed by Danny Schneider. The performance begins at 3 p.m. and doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m. It will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church (101 W 10th St, The Dalles). The suggested donation is $5 per person. Masks are optional but you will need to show proof of vaccination at the door.
•••
If you appreciate the history and natural wonders of the Gorge, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with an all-day event on Saturday, May 21. You are welcome to join the free festivities from 9 am. to 5 pm. A short commemoration ceremony will kick off the event.
A ticketed salmon bake lunch will be offered from Warm Springs-owned Salmon King Fisheries and The Dalles’ Cobblestone Catering. Museum admission will be free for the day. Go to www.gorgediscovery.org or call (541) 296-8600 ext. 201 for more information and to purchase salmon bake tickets.
•••
And if you enjoy the wonders of gardening, Central Gorge Master Gardener Association is hosting their Garden Tour on June 18, from 9 am to 1 p.m. The tour will feature four beautiful gardens in White Salmon.
Each garden is full of lovely plants and unique features that bring enjoyment to garden owners and their visitors.
A special educational focus of the tour will be growing fruits and vegetables at home.
Tickets are $15 apiece and to purchase tickets or for more information go online at https://blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga/. Tickets are also available at the following locations: Waucoma Book Store, Good News Gardening, and OSU Hood River Extension Office in Hood River, Dickey Farms in Bingen, Bloomsbury in Stevenson, or on June 18 you can purchase tickets at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon. And to request accommodations because of a disability, contact Megan Wickersham at 541-386-3343 (x38257) megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu by June 10th.
•••
So, mark your calendar. You don’t want to miss these wonderful opportunities during this merry month of May – and June.
•••
In this week’s Brain Tease you must find the pattern that relates these numbers in order to find the missing numbers in the series.
1.) 2,6,14,26,42,?;
2.) 4,2,7,5,10,8,13,?;
3.) 1, 5, 13, 29, ?, ?.
•••
The names of the anchors who hosted the nightly news program on NBC from 1956 through 1970 and signed off each night with “Good night, Chet. Good night, David. And good night, for NBC News.” were Chet Huntley and David Brinkley.
I received correct answers from Mike McFarlane, Stephen Woolpert, Sam Bilyeu, Betsy Ayres, Chuck Rice, Lana Tepfer, Rhonda Spies, Kim Birge, Rebecca Abrams, Patty Burnet, Dave Lutgens, Doug Nelson, Linda Frizzell, and Maria Kollas this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
The idea for this competition came from a Dayton, Ohio newsman who in 1933 came across a group of boys racing their homemade cars in the summer. From those humble beginnings, thousands of boys and girls from eight to twenty raced their unpowered cars down Akron, Ohio’s world-famous Derby Downs’ 989-foot hill relying completely upon gravity. For this week’s “Remember When” question what is the name of this annual competition? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or mail it with two tickets to Senior Day on August 11th when older adults can live their childhood fantasy of racing down Derby Downs Hill.
•••
Brain Tease answer: 1.) 62; 2.) 11; 3.) 61 and 125
•••
Well, it’s been another week, looking for the right answer behind every closed door. Until we meet again, there’s something to be said for just staying calm.
•••
“Fear less, hope more; Eat less, chew more; Whine less, breathe more; Talk less, say more; Love more, and all good things will be yours." — Swedish Proverb
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) - Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333)
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services – Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
Commented