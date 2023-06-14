CGN Senior News Scott McKay

Fifteen years ago, I didn’t understand why there was such an emphasis on fall prevention. You fall, you get up, and move on. What’s the big deal? But as I look back, I wonder how I could have been so ignorant. But hey, I was only 60!

But now I do know the seriousness of falls: Broken hips, fractured shoulders, head injuries; and the short and long-term consequences.