Fifteen years ago, I didn’t understand why there was such an emphasis on fall prevention. You fall, you get up, and move on. What’s the big deal? But as I look back, I wonder how I could have been so ignorant. But hey, I was only 60!
But now I do know the seriousness of falls: Broken hips, fractured shoulders, head injuries; and the short and long-term consequences.
And working for Circles of Care, I often meet folks who have requested support because of falls and the resulting loss of independence.
So, what can you do to avoid falling? And what can you do if you do fall?
You’ve probably heard these recommendations before, but considering their importance there is no harm in a reminder. (You can find more about fall prevention at the National Institute on Aging’s website, www.nia.nih.gov/health/prevent-falls-and-fractures.)
Prevent falls
1. Find out about the side effects of any medicine you take. If a drug makes you sleepy or dizzy, tell your doctor or pharmacist.
2. Stay physically active.
3. Wear non-skid, rubber-soled, low-heeled shoes, or lace-up shoes with non-skid soles that fully support your feet.
4. Have your eyes and hearing tested.
5. Get enough sleep.
6. Limit the amount of alcohol you drink.
7. Stand up slowly.
8. Use an assistive device if you need help feeling steady when you walk.
9. Be very careful when walking on wet or icy surfaces.
10. Always tell your doctor if you have fallen since your last checkup, even if you weren’t hurt when you fell.
Okay, you’ve followed all the recommendations, but then your dog, your loving companion for years, jumps in front of you and you trip and fall. What do you do?
Breathe. Take several deep breaths to try to relax. Remain still on the floor or ground for a few moments. Then decide if you are hurt. Getting up too quickly or in the wrong way could make an injury worse.
If you think you can get up safely without help, crawl to a sturdy chair. Put your hands on the chair seat and slide one foot forward so that it’s flat on the floor. Keep the other leg bent so the knee is on the floor. From this kneeling position, slowly rise and turn your body to sit in the chair.
Get help. If you are hurt or cannot get up on your own, ask someone for help or call 911. If you are alone, try to get into a comfortable position and wait for help to arrive.
Falls can be life-changing: Continual discomfort, possible weeks of rehabilitation, and loss of independence. So be smart; be careful to avoid spending a beautiful summer day in your favorite emergency room.
Brain Tease
We all remember playing our favorite albums on our portable record player, so this one should be easy, right? “Which is greater, the number of grooves on one side of a vinyl record or the number of days in the year?”
•••
The Oregon resident who wrote “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and who was “too young to be a beatnik, and too old to be a hippie,” was Ken Kesey. I received correct answers from Wendy Schaefer, Donna Mollet, Susan Conklin, Jay Waterbury, Kim Birge, Dave Lutgens, Lana Tepfer, Mary Radcliffe, Steven Woolpert, Sandy Haechrel, Mike McFarlane, Rebecca Abrams, Rhonda Spies, Nancy Higgins, Patty Burnett, and Dennis Morgan, who pointed out that the correct spelling for the 1939 school bus which carried the Merry Pranksters was “Furthur.” And last week I missed Carol Earl.
•••
I remember going to the neighborhood drugstore and buying these pieces of bubblegum marketed by the Topps Company and sold for a penny. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the commercial name of this gum packaged in a red, white, and blue color scheme and starting in 1953 included a small comic strip with each piece? E-mail your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or send it with one of the over 1,535 different comic strips enclosed with the gum.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, trying to fulfill the expectation of being a fountain of wisdom when I don’t really have a clue. Until we meet again, remember, it’s okay.
•••
“I like maxims that don’t encourage behavior modification.” — Calvin from Calvin and Hobbes
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
Answer: Days in the year as there is only one groove per side of a vinyl record!
