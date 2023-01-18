solar farm.JPG

The 150-megawatt Lund Hill Solar Project near Bickleton is the largest solar development permitted in the state, encompassing more than 1,800 acres. It connects to the Juniper Canyon Wind Farm, seen in the background.  

 Jacob Bertram photo

Moratorium targets central county where developers eye 160 MW solar facility

Klickitat County Commissioners Dan Christopher and Lori Zoller voted to enact a six-month moratorium on solar development proposals over one acre in size and located in the Goldendale and Centerville valleys at the Jan. 10 meeting of the board of county commissioners.

The approximate area included in the solar moratorium is outlined in blue. The county Energy Overlay Zone is outlined in orange.