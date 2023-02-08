When Arlene Burns became mayor of Mosier in 2014, she never could’ve imagined that in her time as mayor, she would be dealing with the biggest disaster in the town’s history. Not only that, but she would end up in San Francisco, testifying to crowds at the Global Climate Summit.

2016: year in review

Flames writhe from an oil train that derailed in Mosier June 3, 2016.

Burns had only been the mayor of Mosier for a year and a half when the city was fundamentally changed forever. It was 2016, when a unit train carrying thousands of gallons of crude oil derailed near Mosier. Four of the train cars caught fire and 45,000 gallons of oil escaped the train. However, there was an even greater threat than the cars that were leaking oil: The cars that weren’t.

Arlene Burns

Arlene Burns presents at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.