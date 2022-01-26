On Wednesday, Jan. 19, MCMC President and CEO Dennis Knox answered some questions about current events at the hospital in a phone interview. The following is an edited transcript of that conversation.
Q: Why have so many doctors left?
A. They’ve been hit just as hard by the pandemic as the regular staff. We did have a number of providers out on FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) mid-last year and, you know, you can be out for six months, and they had to cover the burden of those five being out at the same time, along with their own patients. It was really very stressful and they did a yeoman’s job. I will tell you that some left because of family. We actually had a twofer: Dr. Matt LaBarbera, a cardiologist from OHSU and Dr. Jacueline LaBarbera, a pediatrician, left to be closer to family in New York. We had another that was pregnant, and didn’t have any immediate family around here when she gave birth, so she went back to Chicago.
Q: Why did MCMC sever its relationship with OHSU?
A. OHSU came to me and said, “We can no longer field a (cardiology) team. Two out of four of our cardiologists are looking to change their practice.” And OHSU was actually the one who suggested partnering with Adventist. OHSU and Adventist are joint venture partners, and Adventist is transitioning to the electronic record system used by OHSU.
Q: So the impetus to cut the cardiology relationship didn’t come from MCMC, it came from OHSU?
A. Yes, and I don’t think that’s been reported.
Q: How do you respond to the people who are concerned that the decision to partner with Portland Adventist might have been influenced by the fact that your wife Jody works there?
A. That is unfortunate. She didn’t have anything to do with it. I had that relationship with former Adventist CEO Joyce Newmyer and current CEO Kyle King before they ever knew I was even married, and I will tell you, I was here three years before my wife was able to join me from California because she didn’t have a job.
Q: How has the hospital been able to keep up with the latest surge in COVID cases?
A. We have a sizable portion of our staff out being on quarantine and exhibiting symptoms. We had to bring in some traveling staff. We don’t like to have to do that during the pandemic. On Monday, we were assigned eight non-clinical National Guard troops. They’ve been helpful with door security, and being couriers with our lab work. They are so pleasant and so respectful. They are a delight to have around.
Q: Finally, you’ve announced plans to build a new hospital on what is now Kramer Field, which would result in a new athletic complex being constructed on land donated by Google to the county, and you would repurpose the land on the current hospital campus for affordable housing. You specifically said you did not plan to ask the public to pass a bond, so where is the money going to come from?
A. The name of the game is debt service. We’ll have to get a loan, maybe from HUD or USDA. We are going to finance the capitalization. I will tell you that we can build a very nice complex if we’re fortunate enough to build it on the Kramer Field site. We can solidly proceed as an independent like we have been, but if we have a partnership we can do even more.
Commented