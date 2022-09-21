Bingen-White Salmon Police, Sept. 5 - 11
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable Incidents
One non-injury motor vehicle accident occurred in White Salmon. Investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded to five alarms, all unfounded.
One incident of apartment scam was recorded in Bingen.
An adult male was cited for disorderly conduct in White Salmon.
Two violations of court order were recorded, both under investigation.
One incident of harassment was recorded, under investigation.
One incident of disorderly conduct was recorded, under investigation.
Hood River Police, Sept. 4 -10
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (one), drug law violation (three), felon in possession of a firearm (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), furnishing alcohol to a minor (one), obstructing (one), possession of a destructive device (one), resisting arrest (two), tampering with evidence (one), theft (two), warrant (four).
Notable incidents:
Eight theft reports: Vehicle, shoplifting at Rosauers (two incidents), putty knife, and a backpack from a vehicle. In one incident, officers responded to Walmart for a theft. The individual was identified, arrested, and lodged at NORCOR on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), tampering with physical evidence, and two fail to appear warrants out of Hood River County.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a female driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. The male passenger was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In addition, the driver and passenger were stopped inside of a stolen motor vehicle out of Vancouver, Wash.
Four warrant arrests. In one incident, a male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of driving while suspended, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and an outstanding warrant.
Two criminal mischief reports. In one incident, a resident reported two of their tires had been deflated.
During a traffic stop, an adult male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a destructive device, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant out of Yamhill County Circuit Court.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 9 -16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), escape (one), endangering the welfare of a minor (one), harassment (one), robbery (one), theft (three), trespass (one), violation of restraining order (two), warrant (five).
Notable incidents:
Seven motor vehicle accidents reported. In one incident, a vehicle drove off the road on W. 10th Street and hit a powerbox. In another incident, the driver of a Skys Collision van struck a water, power, and natural gas hook-up for food carts, causing the vehicle to become high-centered on the power supply box. The water and power in the area were turned off and Northwest Natural contacted. In a third incident, a driver was returning late from huckleberry picking and swerved to avoid a deer on Mill Creek Road. The vehicle flipped onto its side. The driver was transported to the hospital.
Four hit and runs. In one case, a mini bike hit two parked cars, causing cosmetic damage.
A shooting was reported on W. 10th Street. A male shot at the reporting person, who was not injured.
Two burglaries were reported. In one incident, a door had been kicked down, but nothing was taken. Another reported burglar turned out to be a helium balloon thudding loudly against a ceiling fan.
Eleven thefts reported: Credit card fraud (two incidents), gold watch, items from a boat which was also damaged, keys, shoplifting (four incidents), wine. In one incident, a patrolling officer heard tools hitting the ground near the Eagles lot full of used cars for sale. The officer located a vehicle with two wheels removed from the passenger side and a jack underneath, which tipped and caused damage to car. The officer located and seized a backpack which was found nearby containing identifying paperwork, the wheels, and a wrench.
Two stolen vehicles were reported. In one incident, a Towmaster T5TD tilt deck trailer was found missing during an inventory at Peterson Cat.
Two stolen vehicles were recovered in drivable condition.
Two vandalism reports. A rock was thrown through a window at The Barbaque, and a vehicle keyed.
A man was arrested for a restraining order violation after a foot pursuit by The Dalles Police and OSP from an address on Seventh Street.
A caller reported seeing a person running from an area near Sixth Street, after possibly lighting a fire. A small grass fire was located and knocked down.
One drug overdose was reported. The adult male was given a dose of Narcan, but refused other medical help.
Officers responded to six alarms, all unfounded or of unknown cause.
A metal tin with plastic baggies containing white crystals was brought in to the station and taken for destruction.
Fifteen animal calls, including one dog lodged at Home at Last. Other incidents included a small brown pot-bellied pig with black spots reported from two locations on Old Dufur Road; barking dogs and chickens being kept in cat carriers; barking dogs, one of which was trying to crawl out of a window when officers arrived; an injured deer, which got up and walked off prior to officers’ arrival; missing dog (three incidents), dog at large (five incidents).
On Sept. 13, deputies were unable to locate a male “fidgeting” with a gun at Fred Meyers. The car was described as an older dark green four-door hatchback with “weird looking” license plates. A person involved with the vehicle was reported to be covering a hole in the back of the car with a sticker and cleaning the barrel of a rifle. Dispatch attempted to find a possible license plate in all 50 states, but nothing matched the description.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 4 -16
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one) burglary (one), trespass (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents:
One hit and run was reported, involving a parked vehicle at Pine Hollow Resort.
An assault occurred at NORCOR on Sept. 9, in which a jail inmate spit on a jail deputy.
One incident of vandalism was reported. Furniture was destroyed at a clubhouse at Sportsmans Park; the plexiglass covering a bulletin board was also broken and all of the papers torn down.
A motorcycle stolen from Bingen-White Salmon was recovered near Rowena on Sept. 10, after a caller reported seeing two men throw it off a cliff.
Eleven animal calls were recorded. Incidents included a “pitifully skinny” cow, limping coyote, strange dog (two incidents), missing dog (two incidents), a German shepherd dragging a leash which lunged at children and killed a chicken, a car that injured a deer, which got dispatched, and an ongoing issue with escaping cows. In one incident on Sevenmile Hill Road, the reporting person stated cattle were in his flower bed, making a mess. The fence was down, allowing the cattle access. Law enforcement attempted to reach an owner of the cattle by five different phone numbers with no success before finally identifying him. The owner set out to fix the issue.
One theft reported. A bike was stolen while its owner was in a portable toilet.
One stolen vehicle reported. The victim stated the male who stole the Doge Charger was trying to sell it in Multnomah County.
One burglary was reported, in which a chain was cut, a pair of bolt cutters left behind, and a fuel pump opened up.
Two incidents of credit card fraud were reported. In one case a card was charged in California; in another, the victim’s information was used to charge a freezer in Harney County.
On Sept. 15, a deputy conducted a welfare check on a male driver slumped over the wheel of a silver Toyota on West Sixth, in association with a two-or-three vehicle crash near Rivermark. A spent shell casing was located in the area.
On Sept. 15, a caller reported hearing three shots fired from a shotgun near Frontage Road. They then heard geese honking and saw them flying away. An older model truck was seen leaving the area. Info was passed on to an OSP game trooper.
Another three gunshots were reported Clear Lake Campground on the 15th.
Oregon State Police, Sept. 9 -15
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (two), reckless driving (one), warrant (two).
Notable Incidents
Two crashes. One person was injured in a crash on I-84, milepost 61 on Sept. 11. A trooper responded to find a CMV truck and trailer on the shoulder, laying on the driver’s side. The driver and only occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle. He claimed the wind had blown his fully loaded vehicle towards the center divider, at which point he over-corrected and crashed on the shoulder. The trooper observed roadway evidence showing tire marks going in a straight line, following the Morton Road off-ramp straight into a large earth embankment, into which the vehicle crashed. The driver was warned for failure to maintain a single lane of travel, and life flighted to a Portland hospital. In another incident, a blue Ford Van was discovered on an earth sideslope on I-84. It appeared the front passenger tire blew, and the driver had to maneuver off the road. At this point the tire fell off, causing the vehicle to come to an uncontrolled rest on the slope.
A shooting occurred within The Dalles city limits, at W. Second and Hostetler streets on Sept. 9. The Dalles Police Department requested OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit to the scene to produce a scaled diagram, and a trooper with the Critical Response Unit assisted TDPD with processing the scene.
On Sept. 15, a white Kia Forte was stopped for going 83 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver said he was “super nervous” because he did not have a driver’s license; he was cited for felony driving while suspended as well as speed, and the passenger, for whom he was driving, was cited for allowing unlawful operation of a vehicle.
A burglary was reported on State Road in Mosier on Sept. 10. The suspect(s) forced entry through a locked door. An Apple computer and other miscellaneous items were taken.
Fish and Wildlife troopers ran a Wildlife Enforcement Decoy operation in Mt. Hood National Forest and The Dalles Watershed on Sept. 10. During the operation, a subject shot the enforcement decoy in a closed area, from the road, from inside his vehicle. A citation was issued for the violation.
Five Chinook salmon and a carp were located by OSP troopers in a set net near 45 minutes after the 6 p.m. closing of the five-and-a-half day commercial fishing season. The net was pulled for commercial fishing in a closed season and the carp was released alive, but the salmon were not salvageable, having obviously been in the net for several days. The five salmon and net were seized. The net had two tribal ID numbers on the floats. Troopers attempted to locate the angler, unsuccessfully; the case is ongoing.
Two subjects were reported angling in the closed area on the Deschutes River on Sept. 15. A Fish and Wildlife trooper contacted both subjects actively engaged in angling activities. One male said he had caught and retained what he thought was a hatchery Coho. The trooper informed both anglers the area was closed due to the thermal sanctuary until Sept. 16. The F&W trooper identified the fish as a hatchery steelhead and not a coho. A citation was issued for the violation and the steelhead was seized. The other angler was given a warning. A PIT tag was removed and the fish was logged into evidence.
OSP assisted The Dalles PD on Sept. 11 in locating a subject who had violated a restraining order, assaulted a person and stole a vehicle. The suspect was seen running through a residential neighborhood; OSP located the subject hiding behind a bush. The man was arrested and handed over to The Dalles Police, who lodged him on numerous charges at the NORCOR jail.
Two DUII arrests. An OSP trooper arrested an intoxicated man found changing a tire on Sept. 11. Medics responded after the man was reported unresponsive by the side of the road, and advised he was possibly intoxicated. The man appeared to have struck something recently, as the rear tire of his vehicle was entirely destroyed. He admitted he had drunk too much to be driving safely; since he had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, two unopened 16-ounce beers and one opened 16-ounce beer in the cupholder, troopers arrested the man when he refused field sobriety tests. The man provided a BAC of .20% at 3:20 p.m. He was cited and released to a family member.
An OSP Trooper responded to a driving complaint of a possible DUII on 197 and Bret Clodfelter way on Sept. 11. The trooper located the vehicle and witnessed it drive out of its lane. The female driver was manic and had two warrants, which were confirmed.
