Bingen-White Salmon Police, Nov. 7 - 13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests:
Notable incidents
One theft reported.
Two animal calls were recorded.
Hood River Police, Nov. 6 - 12
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: dDisorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), eluding (one), providing false information (one), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), restraining order violation (one), theft (two), unlawful possession of a firearm (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts reported. Shoplifting (two incidents), identity theft (two incidents), catalytic converter, and a total of three bicycles (two incidents).
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a Goldendale, Washington resident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury.
A wanted adult male known to law enforcement fled the scene of a traffic stop. During further investigation a large quantity of methamphetamine, packing material, and paraphernalia was seized from the scene. A warrant will be sought against the adult male on charges of attempted unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempt to elude by vehicle, and elude by foot.
Officers received a report of a cold burglary at a construction site. Multiple items were stolen.
Officers received a report of multiple doors damaged at a local business.
During a traffic stop, a driver was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and speeding.
The Dalles Police, Nov. 10 - 18
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), harassment (one), theft (one), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs reported.
Six motor vehicle accidents, three with reported injuries. In one incident, a person was hit by a vehicle near Lone Pine Boulevard, causing a shoulder injury and a ringing in the head. The person was hospitalized and the driver cited. In another incident, an SUV and a Honda were involved in an accident on Terminal Avenue. The airbags deployed, with one potential injury. In another, a driver on 12th Street reported his steering wheel pulled to the right, causing him to strike a parked jeep, which lunged forward into the next parked car, causing damage.
Ten thefts reported. Incidents included shoplifting, cash, a cold shoplifting report, white Mongoose bike, debit card, wallet, cans (two incidents), items from vehicle (binoculars).
A burglary was reported on Crates Way. Items were missing and a screwdriver was apparently left behind by the suspect.
A car on E. 12th was entered and paperwork taken from the console and left on the seats. Nothing was missing.
Twenty animal calls. Reported incidents included dogs at large, dead cat in roadway, dog bite, lost dogs, roadkill deer, animal pooping in yard, barking dogs, dumped cat.
A handgun was found sitting outside a business on Walnut Street, sitting on a truck. The handgun was secured inside, and turned out to be stolen.
The rear window of a Subaru hatchback was smashed; a large rock was found in the back seat.
A package containing marijuana and edibles was turned in.
A small amount of marijuana was found in a patrol car cargo area, along with a small speaker box. Both were logged into evidence.
Wasco County Sheriff, Nov. 10 - 18
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Parole violation (one), warrant (one), unlisted firearms charges (one).
Notable incidents
On Nov. 11, officers assisted Maupin with a shop fire on Yew Drive. An explosion was reported, with propane in the area, at a hemp processing plant. The fire was put out.
On Nov. 14, a caller reported a large explosion toward the school on Dry Hollow. A transformer on a power pole was reported in flames, and was subsequently extinguished.
A brush fire with visible flames was reported in a draw near Highway 197.
Two motor vehicle crashes. In one incident, vehicle on Highway 197 rolled two or three times and ended up fully off the roadway. No injuries reported. In another incident, an unattended vehicle was found upside down, with its lights on, beside Highway 197 at milepost 41. It turned out to have lost control on the ice.
Five thefts reported. Incidents included shotgun and vest, firearm, items from vehicles (cash, speaker, and dog treats, iPod Classic), tools.
One stolen vehicle was reported. A silver Toyota Tacoma was taken from an address on Highway 30.
Two burglaries reported, one on Fifteenmile Road and another on Mill Creek Road.
One DUII arrest. After going the wrong way through the roundabout at Brewery Grade, a driver was arrested for DUII and provided a BAC of 0.19% before being released.
Ten animal calls. Reported incidents included cows in roadway, roadkill deer (two incidents), suspiciously dead buck beside roadway, lost dogs. In one incident, an owner was cited for livestock at large after the reporting party called in an ongoing issue with horses in roadway.
Oregon State Police, Nov. 11 - 17
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), deposit trash within one hundred yards of water (one), DUII (four), giving false information to police (one), reckless driving (one), theft (one), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Five motor vehicle crashes, four injury. In an incident on Nov. 11, a maroon Ford Taurus was traveling westbound in the slow lane on I-84, near milepost 109, when it apparently drifted onto the shoulder. The driver over corrected, crossing both lanes before hitting the concrete barrier. The Ford Taurus then recrossed both lanes and hit the steel guardrail on the westbound shoulder. The drive sustained minor lacerations on the forehead. The driver claimed she was on her way to The Dalles to get her toenails done when she reached down to change the music on her phone and crashed. She appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking four beers; an opened can and several sealed cans were present in the Ford Taurus. A warrant for a blood draw was applied for and granted. The driver was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, and two blood samples were secured in evidence. In another incident, a black Ford traveling eastbound on SR 216 near milepost 12 when it lost control on the icy roadway while negotiating a curve. The Ford slid off the shoulder and hit the dirt, causing it to spin around. It then hit the dirt a second time, causing it to roll onto the driver’s side. The driver and his passenger had some minor cuts and abrasions. In another incident, a silver Honda Civic was eastbound in the fast lane on I-84 near milepost 55 when boulders started falling off the hillside. Boulders and rock debris covered both eastbound lanes. The driver of the Honda Civic hit the brakes and slid into a pile of rocks blocking the fast lane. The Honda Civic had major front end damage. The driver was treated for minor injuries. A large dump truck was able to push the larger rocks to the shoulder of the interstate, which was closed for about 10 minutes while ODOT cleared the rocks. In another incident, a black Land Rover was westbound on Cascade Avenue in Hood River, when the driver failed to see a gray Toyota Camry stopped ahead and rear ended it. The Toyota was pushed forward and rear ended a tan Honda Accoro. The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, and the Toyota and Land Rover were towed. In another incident, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash at milepost 68 on Highway 19 in Wheeler County. They found the driver was unlawfully in possession of a deceased doe deer. Four firearms were seized as evidence. Investigation is ongoing.
A traffic stop was conducted on a black E-bike after observing the operator drive through a stop sign at full speed. The operator presented an Oregon ID card, and returned as misdemeanor suspended through the Oregon DMV. The E-bike was identified as a motor vehicle as it had foot pegs, not pedals, and was listed having more than 1,000 watts of power. The driver was issued a violation citation for fail to obey a traffic control device and a criminal citation for driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a driver was stopped for traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to consumption of cannabis. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In another incident, several citizens reported a pickup impeding traffic in the left lane of I-84 near milepost 118 eastbound. A trooper located the vehicle and checked it at 94 mph, crossing the yellow line into the median. The driver was jerking his head and jerking the truck around. At one point the driver attempted to start chewing some gum and threw the packet out the window over the trooper’s shoulder. The driver was clearly under the influence, and gave a false name and birthday. A search of the driver and vehicle made the trooper suspicious the vehicle was stolen. The trooper called Wasco County and learned the registered owner was currently engaged in reporting the vehicle stolen. The vehicle was secured and the keys returned to the owner, who also identified a stolen iPhone from the driver’s pocket.
A truck driver was cited for assault after punching his truck driving partner in the mouth while the truck was pulled over on the shoulder. EMS responded and treated minor injuries.
Information was obtained that a subject possibly shot a cow elk without a valid antlerless elk tag in the Biggs unit. The subject then purchased the tag after dark and tagged the animal several hours later. The subject stated they had shot the animal and had a hard time tagging the animal until they had service.
A large blood spot and deer hair was reported on Clarno Road. As there is no current deer season, it was determined to be an illegal poaching case.
