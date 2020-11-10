Hood River Police
Oct. 25-31
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 27 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Broken vehicle window reported.
Oct. 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Male arrested for trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 28 — Cascade Avenue — Portland resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 28 — 13th Street, 1400 block — Identity theft and fraud reported. Someone used a local business name to apply for a loan and received $9,800.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 28 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported by a resident of Troutdale.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Hood River resident issued a criminal warrant citation for a probation violation.
Oct. 30 — Hood River — An officer conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the placing the driver of the vehicle in handcuffs. The driver was advised of his nationwide felony warrant, and released per request of the issuing agency out of Michigan.
Oct. 31 — Hood River — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 27 — Belmont Avenue, 1800 block — Stolen laptop reported.
Oct. 28 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Shoplifting reported.
Oct. 31 — Second Street, 200 block — Bingen resident cited and released for theft II and a Hood River Circuit County warrant for failure to appear (theft III).
Other:
Oct. 29 — Hood River — Suicide reported.
Oct. 31 — I-84 at milepost 62 — The Dalles resident lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an obliterated firearm, unlawful possession concealment of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a Wasco County parole violation detainer. In the same incident, another The Dalles resident was lodged at NORCOR on a Wasco County probation volition detainer.
Hood River County Sheriff
Sept. 30 to Oct. 26
Agency assists:
Oct. 15 — Cascade Locks — County units assisted in the removal of a vehicle from the train tracks.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 3 — Dee Highway — Male arrested for attempted arson I, menacing, domestic violence menacing and criminal mischief III. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 8 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Male and female contacted regarding a verbal altercation.
Oct. 11 — Woodworth Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale — Deputy responded to a domestic complaint.
Oct. 13 — 12th Street, Hood River — Male arrested for assault on a public safety officer and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 15 — S.W. WaNaPa, Cascade Locks — Domestic assault reported.
Oct. 18 — Neal Creek Road — Female arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 21 — Clear Creek Road, Parkdale — Assault reported.
Oct. 22 — Redwood Road, Hood River — Female arrested for felony domestic assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 1 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 4 — Odell Highway — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 26 — Belmont Drive, Hood River — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 4 — Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted Oregon State Police with a driving complaint on I-84 at milepost 33. The driver was arrested by OSP troopers and cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 4 — Highway 35 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving. Her vehicle was towed and her dog taken to the animal shelter for safekeeping. The driver was cited and released.
Oct. 14 — Davis Drive and Straight Hill Road, Odell — Male arrested for felony hit and run, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Oct. 15 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and an outstanding warrant.
Oct. 16 — Button Bridge, Hood River — Male cited and released for misdemeanor hit and run, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangerment of a highway worker.
Oct. 16 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on Highway 218 near milepost 6. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. BAC registered .19 percent. She was cited and released to a friend.
Oct. 18 — Hood River — Adult minor cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving following a traffic crash on Barrett Drive and Methodist Road.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 2 — County Club Road, Hood River — Theft by deception reported. A subject fell victim to an email scam.
Oct. 3 — Clear Creek Road, Parkdale — Theft by deception reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 1 — Davis Drive and Stadelman Drive, Odell — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 7 — Highway 35 at milepost 96 — Reckless endangering reported.
Oct. 9 — Kenwood Drive, Hood River — Hit and run (failure to perform the duties of a driver) reported.
Oct. 10 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, Pardkale — Traffic crash with injury reported.
Oct. 11 — Odell Highway — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 12 — Country Club Road, Hood River — Single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 18 — Hood River — Cold hit and run reported at the end of North Orchard Road.
Oct. 20 — Eastside Road, Hood River — Vehicle vs. bicyclist crash with injury reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 30 — Cascade Locks — Deputy observed a male commit a probation violation.
Oct. 2 — Homestead Drive, Odell — Male arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 5 — Wells Drive, Hood River — Male cited and released for a warrant.
Oct. 6 — Post Canyon Road, Hood River — Male subjects arrested on several warrants.
Oct. 8 — Hillcrest Road, Parkdale — Male arrested for a probation violation detainer.
Oct. 10 — Parkdale — Possible violation of a court order reported (restraining order violation).
Search and rescue:
Oct. 4 — Hood River — Sheriff’s office investigated a possible search and rescue. The missing person was later located in Linn County.
Oct. 11 — Fir Mountain Road, Hood River — A call requesting a welfare check evolved into a search and rescue operation.
Oct. 20 — Dee Rock Pit — Search and rescue conducted.
Oct. 23 — Mitchell Point Trail — Search and rescue operation conducted for two lost hikers.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 1 — Tucker Road, Hood River — Stolen vehicle reported.
Oct. 2 — Starvation Creek, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Oct. 3 — S.E. Jackson Roberts Road, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Oct. 5 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered on Leasure Drive.
Oct. 12 — Odell — Stolen firearm reported.
Oct. 12 — Wild Dogwood Road, Hood River — Stolen property reported.
Oct. 12 — WaNaPa and Portage Road, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Oct. 17 — Dog River Trail — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Oct. 17 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Two reports of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle logged by deputies.
Oct. 17 — Alameda Road, Hood River — Theft reported.
Oct, 22 — Hood River — Injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 23 — Parkdale — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
Oct. 22 — Tamanawas Falls, Mt. Hood — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
Oct. 4 — Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 8 — S.E. Hississi Lane, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 8 — Hood River — Deputies responded to a hunting accident involving a weapon.
Oct. 11 — Badger Lake, Parkdale — Lost firearm reported.
Oct. 14 — Billings Road, Parkdale — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 15 — Alpenglow Drive, Hood River — Runaway juvenile reported.
Oct. 17 — Hood River — Juvenile female placed on a police officer’s hold.
Oct. 19 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.
The Dalles Police
Oct. 23 to Nov. 4
Agency assists:
Oct. 30 — E. 13th, 1400 block — House fire reported. The owner left a pizza on the stove and it caught fire. The fire department responded.
Oct. 31 — W. Eighth, 2800 block — Large, unattended burn pile in an empty field reported. The fire department was dispatched and put out the fire.
Nov. 1 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Officers assisted Oregon State Police on a warrant blood draw.
Nov. 3 — W. Second, 2900 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Nov. 3 — E. Eighth — Car reported to have been carjacked by gunpoint. Gilliam County Deputies had been pursuing a vehicle; the fleeing vehicle was successfully spiked on I-84 near milepost 92 by Oregon State Police. The suspect was eventually found by Wasco County deputies. After a short pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.
Animal calls:
Oct. 30 — River Road, 200 block — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Nov. 2 — W. Verdant Street, 900 block — Dog at large reported, who comes to the neighboring property and growls with hackles up.
Nov. 3 — E. 11th, 2600 block — Dog lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 30 — W. Walnut Street — Harassment reported.
Oct. 30 — Home Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 30 — W. First — Disturbance reported. A customer was disgruntled with employees and would not leave.
Oct. 30 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 30 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Male arrested for harassment and a probation violation, and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 31 — W. 10th and Snipes — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 31 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 31 — Kelly Avenue — Male lodged at NORCOR for harassment, attempted burglary I and two counts of criminal mischief II.
Oct. 31 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 31 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 31 — W. Seventh and Snipes — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 31 — W. Eighth Place — Harassment reported.
Nov. 1 — E. 14th — Harassment reported.
Nov. 2 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 2 — W. Fourth — Harassment reported.
Nov. 2 — W. Ninth Place — Domestic dispute reported. A male was cited for a parole violation.
Nov. 3 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
Nov. 3 — Sixth Street — Assault with injury reported.
Nov. 3 — W. Second — Officers made contact with two groups that had fought in the street. Both parties claimed injury and that the opposite party started the fight.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 31 — W. Sixth, 1700 block — Male arrested for possession of heroin and a detainer. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 3 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Needles reported to have been found in some landscaping. An officer picked up the two capped needles for disposal.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 30 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Oct. 30 — Union Street, 700 block — Female trespassed from an office.
Oct. 30 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was in crisis but did not want to talk to a counselor.
Oct. 30 — W. Second, 2200 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 30 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Oct. 31 — E. 14th, 2400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Oct. 31 — W. Fourth, 300 block — Male cited and released for criminal mischief I after admitting to breaking windows.
Nov. 1 — E. 10th, 500 block — Vandalism reported. A house was egged.
Nov. 1 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 1 — E. Third, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported. A window was broken in an empty building.
Nov. 2 — E. Second, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Nov. 2 — Court Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. The window of a vacant building was broken.
Nov. 2 — W. Second, 3000 block — Criminal mischief II reported. A fence between properties has been cut.
Nov. 2 — E. Second, 700 block — Criminal mischief reported. A windshield was cracked over the weekend.
Nov. 2 — W. Ninth, 2000 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 2 — W. Sixth, 900 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Nov. 2 — W. Second, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Nov. 3 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Three subjects warned for trespassing.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 3 — Cherry Heights Road, 900 block — Female cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Identity theft reported after a wallet was left in a store bathroom.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 30 — W. Second and Webber — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Nov. 2 — 12th and Thompson — Male cited for violation driving while suspended and warned for unlawful stopping and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 2 — E. Second and Jefferson — Motorcycle vs. car traffic crash reported.
Nov. 2 — Downtown The Dalles — Several vehicles speeding and running stop signs at a Trump rally reported by three different subjects.
Nov. 2 — E. Second and Union — Female driver reported to be driving laps around a location and yelling at people on the sidewalk. On her third lap, she drove very close to the reporting party and onto a sidewalk.
Nov. 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Two car traffic crash reported.
Nov. 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Two car traffic crash reported. An officer was requested.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 30 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
Oct. 31 — W. Sixth Street — Male issued a criminal citation.
Nov. 2 — The Dalles — Case number taken for no contact order violation.
Nov. 2 — W. Sixth — Male lodged at NORCOR on a county warrant.
Nov. 2 — E. Fifth — Out of control male reported. The male was lodged at NORCOR on a parole violation.
Nov. 3 — Boat Basin Road — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a felony robbery warrant and an assault IV warrant.
Nov. 3 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited for a failure to appear warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 28 — E. Second, 200 block — Burglary reported. A window had been broken on the side of a building; the building was entered and ransacked inside. A wallet was found at the scene.
Oct. 28 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Theft of a fog machine reported.
Oct. 28 — Second Street — Female cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a traffic stop for driving without headlights. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Ohio. The vehicle was towed and the vehicle’s owner notified.
Oct. 29 — E. 19th Street, 700 block — Theft of Trump flags reported. The reporting party also has had his truck egged three times, causing grill damage. A smaller Trump sign was also reported as stolen.
Oct. 29 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Burglary reported. Male lodged at NORCOR on a felony Oregon State Parole Board warrant for parole violation/burglary.
Oct. 29 — E. Ninth and Clark — Car prowl reported. Items were stolen.
Oct. 29 — Snipes Street, 700 block — A vehicle was reported as stolen off a lot. It was later towed back to the property from another parking lot.
Oct. 29 — E. Ninth and Clark — Car prowl reported. A vehicle was entered and items stolen.
Oct. 29 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 29 — Yakima County — Stolen gun retrieved.
Oct. 30 — W. 14th, 200 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 30 — E. Second, 400 block — Stolen guitar, valued at $1,485, reported.
Oct. 30 — W. Pomona Street, 700 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 31 — Liberty Street, 500 block — Stolen package from a porch reported.
Oct. 31 — W. Sixth, 3000 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a bottle of liquor reported.
Nov. 1 — E. 11th, 700 block — Car prowl reported. An unknown male was sitting in the reporting party’s vehicle when he went out to it in the morning.
Nov. 1 — E. 14th, 700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 2 — Crates Way, 3800 block — Burglary reported. Gates were cut and subjects appeared to try to take copper. The suspects left behind a flashlight, a package of baby wipes and a plastic scoop.
Nov. 2 — E. 10th, 800 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 3 — W. Ninth, 2200 block — Prowler reported. A male was contacted, who reported he was taking a shortcut to a homeless camp and was unaware he was trespassing. Another male refused to talk with officers.
Nov. 3 — W. Second Street — Theft of services reported. An RV was plugged into a private power source.
Nov. 3 — Lorenzen Street, 1100 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
Oct. 23-Nov. 3 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 81 welfare and/or mental health calls.
Oct. 24 — E. Columbia Gorge View Drive, 3300 block — Death reported of a memory care patient who was COVID positive.
Oct. 24 — W. Third, 400 block — A homeless male was reported to have urinated on a fence. The male was later cited.
Oct. 25 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Found bank cards reported. The cards were returned to their owner, who did not believe anyone had tried to use them since they were lost.
Oct. 27 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Four units in the area were in unmarked vehicles in an attempt to arrest a male. The subject was arrested.
Oct. 30 — W. Sixth Street, 3300 block — Officers collected a driver’s license and credit or debit card that had been found on a sidewalk to mail back to the owner.
Oct. 30 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject volunteered to go to the hospital for help.
Oct. 31 — W. 15th Street, 400 block — Female warned for noise ordinance.
Oct. 31 — W. 13th — Runaway juvenile reported.
Nov. 2 — The Dalles — Subject called to report thinking about suicide. The subject was voluntarily transported to the hospital.
Wasco County Sheriff
Oct. 30 to Nov. 4
Agency assists:
Nov. 3 — I-84 at milepost 97 — Vehicle pursuit reported. Wasco County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Gilliam County. The suspect carjacked another vehicle at Fourth and Jefferson. The suspect was reported to be armed with two weapons.
Animal calls:
Oct. 30 — Celilo/Wasco Highway — Livestock along the tracks reported. Three cows were on the south side of the tracks. The owner said it is open range and would find the cows in the morning.
Oct. 31 — Wasco County — Vehicle vs. cow traffic crash reported. The vehicle was totaled. The vehicle was towed.
Oct. 31 — Celilo Village Road — A horse was reported to be roaming the village. Deputies arrived to find the horse in a yard. The owner was located and advised of the ongoing issue of the horses getting out.
Nov. 1 — Pleasant Ridge Road, 5600 block — Cows at large reported. Cows had gone through a gate and were on a private lawn.
Nov. 4 — Celilo Village Road — Horse at large reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 31 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 31 — Webber Street — Two female inmates were in a fight the previous day. One sustained an orbital fracture to her face and wished to pursue charges against the other female.
Nov. 2 — Maupin — Harassment reported.
Nov. 3 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 31 — W. 10th, 3800 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was knocking on doors.
Nov. 1 — Rowena Ferry Road — Illegal dump located.
Nov. 4 — Fairgrounds Road, 81000 block, Tygh Valley — Criminal mischief II reported. Three broken mailboxes were reported. No items were stolen, but cost to replace locks was estimated at $160.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 2 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — Unauthorized withdrawals from a checking account reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 31 — N. Highway 197, 54000 block — Semi vs. pickup traffic crash reported.
Nov. 1 — Bonnie Meadows Campground — A warning was issued for damage to wet meadow and a citation issued for a motor vehicle use violation.
Nov. 1 — Cherry Heights Road, 3000 block — Car vs. deer traffic crash reported. The deer ran off but deputies noted an injured left leg.
Nov. 2 — Sevenmile Hi9ll and W. Chenowith Creek Road — Abandoned RV reported.
Nov. 3 — Evergreen Ter., Mosier — Traffic crash reported. The driver was cited for violation driving while suspended and the vehicle towed.
Nov. 3 — Root Road, 1300 block, Mosier — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.
Nov. 4 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 6400 block — Traffic crash reported. The male was transported to the hospital by a family member for an injury sustained in the accident.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 30 — Ridge Top Road, 10000 block, Dufur — Stolen package reported.
Oct. 31 — E. 18th Street, 2700 block — Two Biden signs stolen overnight.
Oct. 31 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Found mail reported. The mail was returned.
Nov. 1 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 7400 block — Biden banner stolen from a property overnight.
Nov. 1 — N.W. Johnson Street, 200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Nov. 1 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Burglary reported. A gate, truck and building ere damaged and items stolen.
Nov. 2 — State Road, 2300 block, Mosier — Two wooden signs reported as stolen.
Nov. 3 — Highway 206/ Old Moody Road — Car prowl reported. A wallet was stolen.
Other:
Oct. 30-Nov. 4 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare and/or mental health calls.
Oct. 31 — Maupin — Found handgun turned in to deputies.
Nov. 3 — Tygh Valley Road — Shots fired reported on rangeland posted no hunting.
