Hood River Police, Feb. 19 - 25
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), harassment (one), hit and run (one), reckless driving (one), theft (five), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Seven theft reports. Shoplifting (three incidents), license plates from a vehicle, traffic cones, a bench, and two bicycles from a residence.
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a resident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (marijuana) and carrying a concealed weapon.
Two assault arrests. In one incident, a reporting party advised their roommate had assaulted them during an argument over preparing food, and sustained injuries to the arm and elbow. The roommate was interviewed and lodged at NORCOR on charges of assault IV. In another incident, a reporting party reported ongoing domestic violence happening in their home and advised their boyfriend was continuing to hurt them and threaten their life. The boyfriend was arrested during the investigation and lodged at NORCOR on charges of domestic assault IV, harassment and coercion. The boyfriend is also on parole from prison and was issued a detainer.
An adult male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of failure to perform duties of a driver (hit and run) and reckless driving.
Officers responded to a call of a possible school threat disclosed to a parent by a child. The juvenile suspect was cited and released.
A resident reported an abandoned bike on their property. Officers secured the bike for safekeeping.
The Dalles Police, Feb. 24 to March 2
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), disorderly conduct (one), interfering with a peace officer (one), probation violation (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Six hit and runs were reported. In one incident, an employee was driving a company vehicle on W. 10th when a blue Subaru Outback swerved into their lane, hit them and sped off.
One motor vehicle crash. A vehicle versus bicycle crash occurred on W. Sixth and Webber. The bicyclist was injured.
A vehicle pursuit occurred on Feb. 27. An officer attempted to stop a white Nissan pickup on I-84 at milepost 88. When the officer activated their overhead lights, the driver of the Nissan accelerated to a high rate of speed and continued eastbound. Prior to attempting to stop the Nissan, a silvery Chrysler sped past officer as if to divert their attention from the Nissan. The officer did not pursue either.
A stolen business vehicle was recovered from Seventh Street and returned to the owners.
Eight thefts were reported. Utility trailer taken from a business on 10th Street, shoplifting (four incidents), propane tank, the topper off a pizza delivery vehicle, purse.
Two drug needles were found on W. Sixth and disposed of by officers.
On Feb. 25, officers assisted on a call with a chicken coop and tree on fire on Mount Hood Street. The fire started in the chicken coop, possibly due to a heat lamp, and then went up a tree. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded and the fire was knocked down. Officers helped them get people out of the fire area.
Sixteen animal calls were recorded. Incidents included dogs at large, dog bite, barking dogs, dog fight, missing dogs, dog struck and killed by car, dead white-and-orange cat in road.
Wasco County Sheriff, Feb. 28 to Mar 3
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Contempt of court (one), disorderly conduct (one), unlawful use of weapon (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted OSP with a possible hit and run in which a white Chevy Malibu hit the median twice and kept going on I-84.
Two thefts reported. Xbox and phone.
Two animal calls were recorded. In one incident, a black calf was reported running through downtown Mosier. The calf had no ear tag or brand. The reporting party got the calf on a rope and passed it to a neighbor while its owner was located and reunited with it.
Oregon State Police, Feb. 22 to March 3
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (five), driving while suspended or revoked (one), reckless driving (one), parole violation (one).
Notable incidents
Seven motor vehicle crashes, two injury. In one incident, a single vehicle rolled over while eastbound on I-84 at milepost 44. The driver suffered a serious leg injury and was entrapped in the vehicle. Medics extracted the driver and they were transported to a hospital in Portland. In another incident on Feb. 26, a trooper responded to a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle towing two trailers, and an ODOT snowplow truck. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was attempting to overtake the ODOT plow truck on the right. It then hit the plow of the ODOT truck, causing damage to both vehicles. The trooper issued the driver of the commercial motor vehicle a citation for careless driving causing an accident.
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, a trooper stopped to assist two motorcycles at the bottom of the eastbound on-ramp at milepost 87 of I-84. As the trooper turned on his rear emergency lights the motorcycles fled at high rates of speed. One continued eastbound and the other drove the wrong direction on the on-ramp. The trooper did not pursue since he was not attempting to stop them to begin with, but continued driving eastbound and located one of the motorcycles under the milepost 88 overpass, stopped in the middle of the lane of travel. The trooper contacted the rider and saw several signs of impairment. The rider consented to SFSTs and performed poorly, and was arrested for DUII. The motorcycle was towed for community care taking.
On Feb. 18, a detective forwarded a trooper photos of some suspects in an ID theft in Hood River, where one suspect was using stolen credit cards at Safeway. There were two suspects in the photograph. The trooper recognized one, who lives in The Dalles. The other appears to be the same person who had stolen a vehicle in The Dalles in February and eluded Wasco County in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The pickup was later contacted by OSP at exit 56 and was parked on the middle of the westbound on ramp. The driver was passed out in the driver seat and when contacted another elude ensued. The Chevrolet pickup went across the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and was later located abandoned in Stevenson. The two suspects were identified from the photographs and confirmed to have had contact with each other.
One DUII arrests. Troopers responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Feb. 28. It was reported the listed vehicle crashed into the median and attempted to flee, but hit the median a second time. When troopers arrived the vehicle was parked in the median against the concrete divider. The only occupant, in the driver seat, advised he was driving back from Arlington and was hit by a wind gust as he was passing a commercial motor vehicle. The driver was showing signs of impairment and consented to standard field sobriety tests. He continued to show signs of impairment and was arrested for DUII and reckless driving. The arresting trooper located drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle, as well as a user amount of heroin and 16 fentanyl pills. The driver was transported to MCMC to be cleared for lodging. A warrant was granted and blood was seized. The driver was lodged at NORCOR for DUII, reckless driving, and on a parole violation detainer. On Feb. 25, a trooper responded to a call of a large rock in the fast lane of the freeway at milepost 55 eastbound. The trooper moved the rock farther off the freeway. There were multiple vehicles that had already struck the rock and were disabled on the shoulder. The trooper contacted the drivers of the vehicles, and both were towed.
