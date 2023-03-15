Hood River Police, Feb. 26 to March 4
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), driving while suspended (two), eluding (two), escape (one), reckless driving (one), theft (two), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Four DUII arrests. In one incident, a person was arrested on charges of attempting to elude by vehicle, attempting to elude by foot, escape, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Additional citations were issued for several traffic violations.
Four motor vehicle crash reports, all non-injury. In one incident, a vehicle slid sideways on ice and another vehicle slid into the first. The first vehicle was towed from the scene.
Two theft reports. Merchandise, tools.
Three incidents of fraud were reported. In one incident, a person reported being the victim of a possible fraudulent activity. They allowed someone whom they believed to be a repair person to access their computer. The unknown individual began to access their bank information without their consent and they turned off their computer. The reporting party is working with the bank and it is unknown if any monetary value was lost.
A person was cited and released for eluding police by vehicle and foot, escape, DUII and reckless driving.
An unknown adult was reported to be alarming patrons of a local health clinic. It was also advised they had multiple local warrants. They were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and three warrants.
A transient person was arrested for disorderly conduct. Officers received nine prior calls that day regarding the suspect’s behavior.
Officers responded to an unattended death.
The Dalles Police, March 7 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Criminal trespass (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two hit and runs reported.
One burglary. Clothes were missing from a closet in a residence.
Three thefts. Mountain bike, counterfeit bill passed to business, shoplifting.
Officers assisted Wasco County Sheriff deputies with a drug overdose on Court Street. The subject was blue in the face and lips. They were given two doses of narcan and taken to the hospital.
Three animal calls. Incidents included a dead cat on the road, and aggressive chihuahua at large.
A patient walked in to MCMC and turned in drug paraphernalia and possible heroin. Officers collected it for destruction.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 3 - 10
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Harassment (one), resisting arrest (one), trespass (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Three motor vehicles crashes. A multiple vehicle crash occurred on Highway 35 between Barlow Road and the White River. A deputy was able to get the vehicles moving, except for one stuck in the center lane which was passed on to OSP and Hood River.
On March 5, deputies assisted The Dalles Police with a crash on I-84 westbound near milepost 82. A Fed-Ex truck struck a small black car and continued on. The small black car ended up blocking the fast lane. There was entrapment.
On the afternoon of March 3, deputies assisted The Dalles police with a shooting on Mill Creek Road. The reporting party heard screaming and gunshots. Two other callers also reported the screaming and gunshots. The first callers stated a daughter and husband were fighting over a gun, and then locked herself in her house. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and OSP also responded. One male was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand or finger, and another person was detained.
On March 9, deputies assisted Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and OSP with an overdose after a 41-year-old individual took a blue pill.
One theft. Gas.
Four animal calls recorded. Incidents included dogs at large (two lodged at Home At Last), and missing dog. In one incident, some dogs-at-large entered a barn on Mill Creek Road, among the livestock. Later, the same dogs returned to the property at 2 a.m. and chased alpacas. Their owner was counseled on keeping the dogs contained.
A deputy assisted with a search and rescue in Warm Springs.
A resident on Cherry Heights Road found bags of miscellaneous trash on their property, including a package with an address.
Oregon State Police, March 3 - 9
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (three), reckless driving (three), recklessly endangering another person (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six motor vehicle crashes, four injury. On March 5, a black Ford Explorer was southbound on SR-19 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The Ford traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a parked black flatbed trailer loaded with lumber. The trailer was pushed into a parked GMC box truck. The Ford spun 90 degrees back into the roadway, coming to rest in the northbound lane. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Ford was towed to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office. In another incident on March 7, a white Jeep Wrangler struck a large black plastic tote in the eastbound lane of I-84 near milepost 67. The operator, who was the sole occupant complained of neck pain, but did not want medical to respond. The tote caused damage to the Jeep’s undercarriage, which required a tow. A witness reported the tote came off a maroon Dodge pickup pulling a trailer. However, that vehicle was never located. In another incident on March 7, a 32-year-old person from Baker City attempting to move to Lincoln City was operating a Chevy Pickup towing a Nomad 5th Wheel Trailer at a high rate of speed on old Highway 30, east of Mosier. The driver crashed into the ditch near March cutoff, then later while negotiating a corner, went off the road and crashed into a white ODOT guard fence. The vehicles came to rest blocking the eastbound lane. In another incident on March 5, a trooper responded to a non-injury crash near milepost 57 on US 97 in which semi truck and trailer lost control due to icy conditions and slid off the road and onto its side.
Two DUII arrests. In one incident, a blue Ford F25 was stopped for traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone while the driver was not wearing their seatbelt. During the contact, open containers of alcohol were present in the vehicle. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and stated they last drank alcohol the previous night. They consented to field sobriety tests and more signs of impairment were observed. The driver was placed under arrest for DUII and reckless driving.
On March 5, a trooper responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Parkdale. The trooper located the suspect, who had fled on foot from the residence, and the suspect was detained and turned over to Hood River Sheriff’s deputies, who handled the investigation.
