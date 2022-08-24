Hood River Police, Aug. 7-13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Felony driving while suspended (one), DUII (five), harassment (one), minor in possession (one), warrant (two).
Notable Incidents:
Five thefts. Items included a catalytic converter; cellphone with a value in excess of $300; things from a vehicle, wedding cards and money presents stolen during a wedding; multiple incidents of shoplifting including one which resulted in reckless driving and an attempt to elude police; and wing foiling equipment.
One burglary. A suspect was found by a Hood River resident inside a house, going through belongings. The suspect then left in an unknown direction. They are believed to have stolen a vehicle, keys, a blanket and some alcohol.
One forgery, involving a stolen check.
Five DUII arrests. In one incident, a driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, misdemeanor driving while suspended, and unlawful possession of cocaine.
A Hood River resident was cited and released for providing alcohol to minors at a party. Four underage adults were issued citations for minor in possession and two others ran away during the investigation.
One vehicle was reported stolen.
On Aug. 12, a tree branch fell on a motor vehicle.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 12-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault and criminal mischief (one), criminal trespass (one), domestic assault (one), sex abuse (one), furnishing alcohol to a minor (one), trespass (one), warrant (two).
Notable Incidents:
One robbery: three people jumped the reporting party at the skate park. One pulled a knife and attempted to steal the reporting party’s backpack; another stole their guitar. The incident is under investigation.
Four motor vehicle accidents were reported.
A burning staircase was reported on Terminal Avenue; Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded.
Eight thefts. Items included a license backpack, two bicycles, black Poly dump cart, blender, bottle of Adderall, four Bluetooth speakers, cash app card, money, a flashlight, a package delivered to Discounts Plus and not received, a plate off a motorcycle, and purses.
A city Pack Pride fuel card, stolen from the city of Stayton around July 30, was charged for $99.82 at W. Second Street Market.
One burglary. A safe was broken into and $2000 in cash taken and a green card and passport torn up.
One vehicle was stolen from Grocery Outlet.
A two-year-old on Seventh Street discovered a dollar bill wrapped around some white residue, possibly drugs. The child’s father turned it in to officers, and the family stated they believed it was dropped by one of their two houseguests. Officers attempted to talk to the houseguests, both of whom escaped, one out of a window, due to both having state-wide felony warrants for their arrest. Drugs believed to be fentanyl and heroin were found under a mattress where the two guests were sleeping and seized by police.
An entire tank of gas was siphoned from a car on Sixteenth Street.
One incident of criminal mischief, in which a truck window was broken. The reporting party became aware of this when their dog stuck its head out of a window that did not previously open.
A handmade knife a foot in length was found wrapped in fabric atop a mailbox on Sixth Street.
A report was taken for criminal trespass after a person rode their bike inside Fred Meyer.
A man was cited for exposing himself at Community Meals on Aug. 14.
One unattended death occurred.
Fifteen animal calls were recorded, including one “hot dog” call. In one incident, a guest at Motel 6 left a kitten behind in his room. On another day, a ferret with injuries to one or both front legs was reported loose on Bret Clodfelter way; it turned out to be a mink, which was turned over to ODFW for transport to Rowena Wildlife Clinic.
A person riding a long board near KFC reported nearly being run over by a vehicle with a messed-up front license plate; after he dived out of the way, the vehicle ran over his long board and almost hit several parked cars. The incident is under investigation.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 13-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (one), warrant (one) restraining order violation (one), resisting (one).
Notable Incidents:
Two fires. A brush fire was reported on I-84, milepost 99. Another fire occurred on the north side of Second Street, Aug. 13.
Four motor vehicle accidents were reported. In one, a white truck was found wrecked into a ditch on Hwy 293.
One DUII arrest. A driver was cited and released after providing two vials of blood per a search warrant.
Two unattended deaths occurred.
Two incidents of vandalism: In one incident, a swastika and a large penis were painted onto Threemile Road overnight. The other incident involved damage to a car mirror.
Four thefts. Items included binoculars, camping gear, Go Pro, two gold bracelets, iPhone mini wallet, orange Powerade, two travel bags of clothes and emergency kit, black t-shirt, and wallet.
One stolen vehicle from The Dalles was recovered in Hood River.
One stolen side-by-side was reported from The Dalles.
Three gunshots were reported from Ninth Street.
Seventeen animal calls were reported. In one incident, a black pug bit a mail carrier, but did not inflict any injuries. In another incident near Hwy 197, some cows escaped and were recaptured; the owner arrived to fix the fence. Officers also helped corral another cow in Dufur Road. On Aug. 14, one deer was dispatched.
A person was reported unconscious after a water bug sting during a wedding on Wilson Road. An epi pen was administered. This being under the jurisdiction of Clackamas County, the information was passed to them.
A Ruger single action revolver was found in the water at Clarno Falls and turned in to police. It was completely rusted, and the wooden grips had rotted off.
Oregon State Police, Aug. 12-19
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), DUII (two), failure to carry and present (one), littering (one), warrant (four).
Notable Incidents:
Four warrant arrests. In one incident, a driver was stopped for speeding and proved to have a felony warrant out of Washington County for a probation violation on original charges of unlawful use of a weapon. The driver was lodged at NORCOR.
One hit and run was reported.
Four crashes were reported, one injury. In one incident, a Goldendale resident was southbound approaching Shadybrook Road and Tygh Valley in a Nissan when a couple of deer came up out of Butler Canyon and sprinted across the road. The driver missed the first deer but struck the second, doing significant damage to the front of the Nissan. The vehicle was driven from the scene; no mention was made of what happened to the deer. In a different incident, a driver on I-84 put on their sunglasses, only to lose sight of the roadway; they left the lane of travel and drove off the shoulder, coming to an uncontrolled rest. The vehicle caught the grass on fire, which caught the vehicle on fire in turn; the driver made it out before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. In another incident, a vehicle on I-84 sustained a flat tire, lost control while moving onto the shoulder, and flipped onto its side. The driver was hospitalized.
A vehicle fire on I-84, milepost 62, destroyed a vehicle. A white Ford was westbound on I-84 when traffic slowed. The driver pulled to the shoulder, realized the truck was on fire, and attempted to open the hood. The hood wouldn’t open. The driver and several passing motorists used the fire extinguishers to try and put out the fire, but were unsuccessful; when OSP arrived the Ford was fully engulfed in fire. The driver was given a ride.
A commercial vehicle pulling a belly dump leaked asphalt onto US-197 from Washington into Oregon and on I-84 between exits 87 and 85. When the driver noticed the belly dump was malfunctioning, he turned around and went back into Washington. The company reported they had borrowed the belly dump; it was inspected by its owners. A citizen drove over some of the asphalt and reported damage to the undercarriage of their vehicle; they were provided with the company’s information.
A hunter self-reported harvesting a 2 x 4 bull elk when he had an antlerless tag. The hunter field processed the elk and met with troopers. The elk was seized and will be donated. Hunter was warned and will cover the cost of the meat processing.
A driver was stopped on U.S. 97 for failure to have minimum clearance on passenger side. The driver could not provide confirmation of operator’s license, insurance, or identification card, and was lodged at NORCOR for failure to carry and present and issued multiple citations.
On Aug. 12, a driver was stopped for speeding and lodged at NORCOR for extradition on a warrant out of Tennessee.
A pair of red Lifetime kayaks were reported laying in the middle of the travel lanes in I-84 near milepost 83. Upon officers’ arrival, a male was loading one of the kayaks into his truck; he stated he was not the owner but had found the kayaks. He reluctantly removed the kayak from his truck and left the scene. The kayaks were collected for safekeeping.
