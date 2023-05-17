WHITE SALMON — The planning committee appointed to evaluate a plan to bring the White Salmon Fire Department and Klickitat County Fire District No. 3 into a single entity called the West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority (WKRFA) delayed a vote on the final plan over concerns that the process has been rushed.

The proposal to create the WKRFA must first be approved by the planning committee, then later a joint session of White Salmon city councilors and Fire District No. 3 commissioners, and finally by voters within the combined districts of the two entities.