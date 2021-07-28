Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) students interested in pursuing an art and design education have a new opportunity thanks to a recent transfer agreement between CGCC and Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University (PNCA). CGCC students who transfer to PNCA are now able to receive a scholarship of $22,000 per year, guaranteed for up to three-and-a-half years, for a total of $77,000.
The art scholarship is available to all CGCC graduating students who apply and are accepted into PNCA. In addition, the agreement outlines a clear pathway for students to begin their coursework at CGCC and complete a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at PNCA.
The agreement is part of PNCA’s sustained effort to make its nationally recognized fine art and design education available to more students.
“We are so excited to continue to be able to provide this opportunity for local transfer students to receive a BFA from PNCA in two years by following this pathway,” said PNCA Dean of Admissions Anna Miltenberger. “We can’t wait to welcome Columbia Gorge Community College transfer students to our campus in the years to come.”
“This agreement is a fantastic opportunity to help our students who are interested in art and design to pursue further studies beyond our college,” CGCC President Marta Yera Cronin said. “We know that students who start at a community college not only save money on tuition, but they are also more likely to be successful when they transfer to a four-year institution.”
Established in 1976, Columbia Gorge Community College is an accredited, two-year public institution, the only community college in the seven-county, bi-state Mid-Columbia region. The college offers degree and certificate programs of study in The Dalles, Hood River and remotely. CGCC’s mission is “To build dreams and transform lives by providing lifelong educational programs that strengthen our community.” The website is www.cgcc.edu.
Pacific Northwest College of Art at Willamette University empowers artists and designers to reimagine what art and design can do in the world. Founded in 1909 as the Museum Art School in Portland, PNCA offers 11 majors and eight minors within the art and design Bachelor of Fine Art programs, eight graduate programs including Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts programs within the Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies, a Post-Baccalaureate program, and Community Education courses for artists and designers of all ages. Learn more at pnca.edu.
Commented