Are you new to farming or ranching, thinking about becoming a producer or serve this audience in your work? You’re invited to Oregon USDA Beginning Farmer Ranchers: In The Know Virtual Events 2022.
Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher (BFR) Team and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) small farm and organic specialists are offering opportunities to learn more about USDA programs and how they can benefit those new to farming or ranching.
Join the online informational virtual event series on Jan. 11, April 12, and July 12. All events run from 10 a.m. to noon.
The January session will focus on the USDA Rural Development Value-added Producer program. The Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income. Additionally, USDA Risk Management will share information about the new Micro Farm Policy, which offers simplified insurance coverage specific to small farms.
Additionally, representatives from the Oregon Farm Service Agency (FSA), Risk Management Agency (RMA), and USDA NRCS will provide informational presentations during the first portion of the session. Participants then have the opportunity to join agency representatives in one-on-one breakouts for agency-specific question and answer sessions.
The purpose of the In The Know events is to connect beginning farmers with relevant USDA resources. The USDA BFR program offers a variety of farm loan, risk management, disaster assistance and conservation programs to support farmers, including beginning farmers and ranchers. Additionally, a number of these programs have provisions specifically for beginning farmers, including targeted funding for loans and conservation programs, as well as waivers and exemptions.
“A farm is a business, and a new farm or ranch relies on good planning. There are a number of programs available to current beginning farmers,” said Kathy Ferge, NRCS Oregon’s Beginning Farmer Rancher coordinator.
Learn more about the USDA’s Beginning Farmer Rancher Program at farmers.gov/your-business/beginning-farmers.
