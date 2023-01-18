Sen. Jeff Merkley

Sen. Jeff Merkley answers questions from Hood River residents during his town hall at Hood River Middle School on Jan. 13. 

HOOD RIVER — On Jan. 6, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announced his schedule for the first in-person town halls in 2023. His first destinations include communities throughout the Mid-Columbia including Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties.

Sen. Merkley’s town hall commitments came after he and Sen. Ron Wyden announced they secured funding for hundreds of projects around the state as part of 2023 omnibus appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29. Sen. Merkley noted that his position on the Appropriations Committee was a reason that many projects around the state received priority.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is asked a question by Hood River resident Bill Newton on Jan. 13. Merkley visited Hood River Middle School to give residents an opportunity to ask questions about his time in Congress and other topics of concern. 
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is asked a question by Hood River resident Nico Salter on Jan. 13. Merkley visited Hood River Middle School to give residents an opportunity to ask questions about his time in Congress and other topics of concern. 
