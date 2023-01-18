Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is asked a question by Hood River resident Bill Newton on Jan. 13. Merkley visited Hood River Middle School to give residents an opportunity to ask questions about his time in Congress and other topics of concern.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is asked a question by Hood River resident Nico Salter on Jan. 13. Merkley visited Hood River Middle School to give residents an opportunity to ask questions about his time in Congress and other topics of concern.
HOOD RIVER — On Jan. 6, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announced his schedule for the first in-person town halls in 2023. His first destinations include communities throughout the Mid-Columbia including Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties.
Sen. Merkley’s town hall commitments came after he and Sen. Ron Wyden announced they secured funding for hundreds of projects around the state as part of 2023 omnibus appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29. Sen. Merkley noted that his position on the Appropriations Committee was a reason that many projects around the state received priority.
“I joined the committee in 2013 to ensure Oregon has a strong voice in decisions about our nation’s investments,” he said.
On Jan. 13, Sen. Merkley traveled to Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties to talk about his End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes (EHFCA) Act he introduced to try and stop hedgefund and private equity investors excessive ownership of homes across America. His bill would limit the number of homes private investors could own, up to 100, and impose federal tax penalties of $20,000 for every household over the limit. Any penalties collected would be used to provide down payment assistance to homebuyers.
Among other topics Sen. Merkley discussed at the Hood River town hall were impacts of renewable energy, water quality of the Columbia River, infrastructure and funding for private and public education. About two dozen residents attended and had the opportunity to ask questions and listen to him speak about his time in Congress. Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn, Oregon Sen. Daniel Bonham and Rep. Jeff Helfrich were also in attendance.
Sen. Merkley opened by welcoming representatives from the Crag Rats and the Historic Cloud Cap Inn — which received $115,000 to replace the deteriorating roof on the old search and rescue inn. Sen. Merkley gave an American flag to the project and in return they gifted Merkley a couple Cloud Cap t-shirts, a token of gratitude to the senator. Cloud Cap Inn received the smallest amount awarded to projects in the Mid-Columbia region while the 780 Rand Road affordable housing project was granted the most at $3 million.
780 Rand Road
As part of the appropriations bill, Merkley awarded $3 million to the Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation (CCHC) for the 780 Rand Road affordable housing project. In 2021, CCHC and Community Development Partners (CDP) were selected as the preferred development team to build affordable housing. Together they applied to the State of Oregon’s Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) program, which helps leverage federal resources to build affordable housing.
The city was not chosen for the funds from the program, and CCHS and CDP requested a one year extension of their purchase option agreement for the development site.
The project will be delayed a year and Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder said they will apply again in 2023. Project staffers are working with the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department (OHCS) on how they can improve their application.
“If we secure LIFT funding in 2023, we would expect housing to be ready for its first residents in 2026,” said Elder.
Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation Executive Director Joel Madsen chimed in, adding, “We are pleased to see this community initiated affordable housing development receive unwavering support from Sen. Merkley and Sen. Wyden in the federal appropriations process. An investment of this magnitude will be instrumental in creating an affordable place to call home for over 120 lower income households in Hood River.”
More Projects Funded
Another project receiving a significant amount of funding were the East Fork Irrigation District (EFID) who was awarded $2.5 million for its authorized watershed plan. District Manager Steve Pappas detailed their plans.
“East Fork Irrigation District, with the support of the Hood River Watershed Group, Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and other agencies, is working to increase instream flows in the East Fork Hood River and mainstream Hood River while at the same time improving water reliability for EFID farmers and rural residents,” said Pappas. “The hard work and time that Sen. Merkley and his team have put in to make these pipeline projects a possibility will help us achieve our Irrigation Modernization Plan to improve the quality of our rivers, protect habitat for threatened salmon and steelhead, and provide reliable irrigation water for crop production.”
The Mosier Community Center and Fire Station project also received funding. The project was awarded $975,000 to build a new community center, city offices and fire station. The Gorge has been threatened by wildfires in recent summers and former Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns said this funding will help their work materialize.
“Thanks to Sens. Merkley and Wyden, this crucial funding will enable our vision to become a reality, providing critical infrastructure for fire safety and community resilience for generations to come. This will us get over the finish line!” said Burns.
