Nan Noteboom

HRVHS writing and yearbook teacher Nan Noteboom received the Oregon Migrant Education Program Advocate of the Year award at the 2022 Migrant Education Conference in Salem.

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — Nan Noteboom, writing 121/122 and yearbook teacher at Hood River Valley High School, recently learned she’d been nominated — and awarded — the Region 9 Title I-C, Oregon Migrant Education Program Advocate of the Year award at the 2022 Migrant Education Conference in Salem.

It came as a big surprise. Noteboom’s first thought upon hearing her name was, “That’s weird there are two Nan Notebooms in Oregon.”