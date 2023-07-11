Aphids and lady bug
Henry Lai photo

As city dwellers, my husband and I had big dreams of owning a small piece of land where we could grow our own fresh vegetables and spend summer nights cooking a true farm-to-table meal together. As food lovers and local farmer’s market junkies, what could be more satisfying than feasting on the fruits of our own labor?

So when we moved to the Columbia Gorge a few years ago, we got to work right away on creating our garden paradise. We spent countless hours removing sod and building and preparing our raised beds, ensuring we had just the right mix of organic matter and soil so our plants had all the necessary nutrients. In late spring, we germinated our seeds in trays under grow lights in our garage, checking them daily to ensure they had the right amount of water and light and that the temperature was just right.