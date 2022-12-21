HOOD RIVER — Hood River Police Officer Michael Martin pled not guilty to all charges of strangulation, menacing, harassment and fourth degree assault earlier this year. He currently awaits trial, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 20. That trial was delayed to a later date, to be determined following a status check hearing on March 27, 2023.
The reason for the delay is currently unconfirmed, but a court order filed in early October authorized a review of evidence into a key witness’ medical history by Judge John A. Olson, following a request by Martin’s attorney, Lisa A. Maxfield, to subpoena the information. Olson later determined that the material can be reviewed by the defense and prosecution for further discovery and potential cross-examination.
