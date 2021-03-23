THE DALLES — The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is transitioning from the 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival to All About the Cherry for 2021.
The All About the Cherry event will be held during the month of July to highlight the cherry industry, said a chamber press release.
“We were forced to postpone the 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival because of current state guidelines limiting gathering in large groups,” said the press release. “Thanks to our amazing community the Northwest Cherry Festival is very well attended, drawing many more spectators than the gathering guidelines will allow. We look forward to next year, when we can gather again and celebrate the cherry and our wonderful community together.”
All About the Cherry will include a Cherry Trail, Cherry Hunt, window decorating contest, pictures with Bigfoot and more.
For more information or for questions, call 541-296-2231 or send a message to marketing@thedalleschamber.com.
