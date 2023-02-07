Oregon’s State Professional Responsibility Board dismissed an ethics complaint into former Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley and his deputy, Leslie Wolf on Jan. 30, following an investigation into the duo’s handling of material related to a former The Dalles Police Officer who was demoted for a violation of the department’s policy on truthfulness.

The board, which serves under the auspices of the Oregon State Bar Association, found in a 14-page decision that “there was not clear and convincing evidence that Nisley or Wolf knowingly and unlawfully obstructed access to evidence, or unlawfully concealed a document or other material having potential evidentiary value” in criminal cases involving former The Dalles Police Officer Jeff Kienlen.

