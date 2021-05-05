Archaeological survey reveals modern refuse
Hood River — Nothing of historical importance will be disturbed by construction of the proposed new Hood River/White Salmon Interstate Bridge, according to an underwater archaeological survey conducted last month in the Columbia River. The survey was required as part of a check list of preparations to secure financing — up to $400 million — to remove and replace the century-old bridge.
The underwater findings were interesting but not unexpected, including old pilings and former bridge construction debris, Project Director Kevin Greenwood reported to the Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners April 20. The report will be forwarded to Oregon and Washington historic preservation agencies, and the tribal agencies. Information from the findings will also be used in the geotechnical portion of the bridge design.
The final report and decision surrounding the environmental impact of the bridge is due this fall, moving forward construction by a few more inches.
The port is still awaiting the results of recent tests to the current bridge. Test results would determine whether recent state-imposed weight limits could be lifted or would require further repairs.
Port budget includes same tax rate
Hood River — At its first budget committee meeting set for May 4, the Port of Hood River Board was expected to review its proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which includes a property tax levy of $.0332 (3 cents) per $1,000 of assessed 2021-22 value, unchanged from this year. The May 4 meeting is available on the port’s YouTube channel. Budget documents are on the port’s website.
Public testimony is welcome at the June 1 budget hearing. The board will adopt a budget by June 15.
Among changes to the 2021-22 fiscal year budget: Wage compensation increases, increases in slip rates for marina tenants and airport hangar leases, and bridge toll increases.
Next Door launches free workshop series for Klickitat County
WHITE SALMON — The Next Door, Inc., will be offering a free, four-part series of workshops for those who serve Klickitat County: “Serving Our Whole Community.” The workshops will take place on various dates from May through October.
The series will be useful to anyone who works or volunteers to serve the people of Klickitat County, including service providers, elected officials, community leaders and local volunteers. Participants will learn about resources available, opportunities to collaborate, and strategies to equitably serve the whole community.
The series is offered thanks to sponsorships from the Klickitat County Community-Clinical Linkages Group, Washington Gorge Action Programs and the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation.
For more information and to register, visit www.wsvef.org/events or contact Todd Dierker, The Next Door, at toddd@nextdoorinc.org.
Google seeks land division
The Dalles — Google, through Maul, Foster and Alongi, Inc., has submitted an application to divide one 96.8 acre parcel located at 3313 W. Second St., The Dalles, into three parcels of 90.56 acres, 5.95 acres and .29 acres. The property is the site of the former aluminum plant and has been identified as a potential site for two new Google data centers in the city. The owner of the property is Design LLC. The property is zoned industrial.
Tree pruning planned May 11-13 in HR
HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River has contracted Gorge Tree Surgeon to complete tree pruning in the following areas, beginning Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13:
- Sieverkropp Drive between Fifth and Eighth streets
- Fourth Street between Pacific Avenue and the pedestrian path
- Pacific Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets
- Sixth Street between Pacific Avenue and Heights Avenue
- Sixth Street on the corner of Sixth and Cameo Drive
- Seventh Court on the west side of the street
- Eighth Street between Heights Avenue and Sieverkropp Drive
The city asks that residents do not park any vehicles on the streets where pruning will take place. Specific streets are listed on the website at cityofhoodriver.gov.
For more information, contact Rick Peargin at 541-387-5220.
