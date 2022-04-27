HOOD RIVER — Fresh off her back-to-back gold medals in the 2021 ICF Stand Up Paddleboard World Championships, Fiona Wylde has returned to Hood River to accomplish something arguably more important than any SUP race: Teaching water safety.
She is starting a nonprofit called “Wylde, Wind and Water” to help educate young athletes on the importance of safe water practices. With the help of her family and boyfriend, Aidan Nicholas, she is beginning to understand how much time and effort it takes behind the scenes to run a nonprofit.
“My family has been absolutely instrumental in helping me get this project up off the ground,” said Wylde.
Nonprofits can apply for funding through grants and receive donations, which is just one reason she started “Wylde, Wind and Water.” But her bottom line is teaching safe water practices and eventually she hopes to visit schools around the valley to educate students about the incredible watersports opportunities but also the very specific dangers of the Columbia River Gorge.
When her mentor and friend Steve Gates passed away in 2019, Wylde stepped up and continued coaching the Big Winds DEVO — which is short for development — and Junior Elite Team (JET) Stand Up Paddle Teams. It was important to Wylde the teams remain because that is where she learned to paddle.
“I was 14 years old when the JET Team started. Thanks to Steve, this is where I learned to paddle and discovered my passion for paddling. Steve formally asked me to be the head coach in 2019 and of course I said yes! It was quite an honor,” said Wylde.
Just as she was starting to understand and get a feel for what it takes to run the youth programs, COVID-19 made the rounds.
“We couldn’t officially do anything during the 2020 summer, but the kids still wanted to get out on the water,” said Wylde.
Young local Stand Up Paddlers showed their dedication by showing up at 7 a.m. certain days from July to October. Wylde said seeing their enthusiasm and willingness inspired her. Starting a nonprofit to encourage kids to participate in watersports was in the back of her mind for a while. Now with the support of Big Winds, the timing is right for Wylde to continue the Big Winds JET & DEVO Teams and expand its opportunities into its new form under Wylde Wind & Water. JET coach, Bruce McPadden explained that Wylde was the perfect successor to takeover.
“She is extremely experienced and successful in her field,” said McPadden. “She defines what it means to be a waterwoman.”
“Wylde, Wind and Water” has secured a location at the Event Site and is in the process of building a new facility where the teams will meet up before hitting the water. JET and DEVO practices will start on June 27 and continue through the summer until Aug. 11. The JET program will be every Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8:30 a.m. for kids between the ages of 8-19, while the DEVO program will be Mondays and Wednesdays at the same times. Additionally, Wylde Wind & Water will be running Wing Foil Youth Camps every week throughout the summer to introduce kids to the brand-new emerging sport of Wing Foiling.
If you are interested or want to know more about the DEVO and JET programs you can do so online at Wylde’s website, www.fionawylde.com/wyldewindandwaterprograms.
If parents or young athletes are unsure about anything, Wylde encourages you to reach out. “There are community members already familiar with waterfront who will participate in Wylde Wind & Water Programs,” said Wylde. “But we want to include people from the all over the Valley who haven’t had experience on the water, yet.”
