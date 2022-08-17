Xena Wasco County police dog

Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has a new police dog, Xena, who has quickly proven a benefit to local law agencies. 

 Contributed photo

Earlier this year, just three days into her job, Xena, an enthusiastic rookie with the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, proved her worth during an arrest.

The mere presence of Xena, a laser-focused 20-month old police dog, was enough to have a man quickly surrender to officers without his usual scuffle that risked the safety of both him and arresting officers.

Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Sesma and his partner, police dog Xena, take a photo break while on patrol. 
Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Sesma is pictured with his partner, police dog Xena, who has quickly proven a benefit to local law agencies.  