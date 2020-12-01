Mt. Hood Meadows began daily operations for the 2020-21 ski season Nov. 30, with lifts scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort has a 41-inch settled snow depth in the base area and 55 inches at the top of the Mt. Hood Express.
The first few days are for season pass holders only, and no day tickets, lessons or rentals will be available at the ski area this season, according to a Meadows press release. Pass holders do not need to make a reservation, but everyone else will need to have purchased their lift access online in advance.
Meadows will be operating under strict COVID guidelines, detailed at www.SkiHood.com/COVID. Some changes to know before arriving:
• Masks will be required at all times in the parking lot, lodges, in shuttles lift lines and on lifts and anytime you are outdoors and cannot maintain at least six feet of distance from others.
• This season, all lift tickets, lessons and rentals must be purchased online in advance.
• Meadows will sell to-go food but eating will not be allowed inside lodges or on decks. Guests are asked to use their vehicle as their lodge for dining and warming up.
• Indoor restrooms are available but guests are asked to limit themselves to 10 minutes in the lodge at a time. Additional porta-potties are also available.
• The only places at the resort to pick up passes are at the ticket booth in the base area or the ticket windows at Hood River Meadows. All guest services and pass holder services have been moved outside to these locations.
• Guests are asked not to approach lifts until after 8:30 a.m., after the lift mazes are completely set.
Lifts scheduled to operate Monday include at least four high speed quadst. Lift operations can be affected by wind and visibility.
No same-day lift tickets will be sold this season.
Three terrain parks have been built supplemented by harvested parking lot snow. Freestylers will be able to enjoy rails and jumps. in the Shipyard, Fireweed and The Zoo parks.
The Nordic Center will begin daily operations as well with set track for skating and traditional striding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.