THE DALLES — The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to pass an emergency ordinance banning fireworks from now until Sept. 30 at their regular city council meeting on June 13. Violating the ordinance could result in a fine up to $750.
Though recent weather has been cool and wet, weather can be unpredictable, and there have already been 24 brush fires this year through may, City Councilor Dan Richardson said at the meeting.
“While it has been unusually cool, wet and windy, it has also been a pretty intensive fire year already,” Richardson said.
Following a question from City Councilor Darcy Long, City Attorney Jonathan Kara clarified that though the ordinance bans using fireworks, it doesn’t ban selling them, meaning that fireworks can still be sold in the city, but can’t be used until the ordinance ends on Sept. 30.
In other news, the city approved the budget for fiscal year 2023, which starts on July 1. They also voted to bring Kara on as a city employee, meaning the city attorney will once again be in-house, rather than through a firm as a contract employee.
