Dufur grad Maddie Dollarhide will head to Oklahoma State University to study agribusiness and animal science — but there’s a big, year-long job she has to do first.

This spring, she was named one of six statewide officers for Oregon FFA — Dufur’s first ever such honoree — and for the next school year, she’ll be touring the state, talking up FFA and meeting with students and doing business tours.