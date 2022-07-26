Dufur grad Maddie Dollarhide will head to Oklahoma State University to study agribusiness and animal science — but there’s a big, year-long job she has to do first.
This spring, she was named one of six statewide officers for Oregon FFA — Dufur’s first ever such honoree — and for the next school year, she’ll be touring the state, talking up FFA and meeting with students and doing business tours.
Dollarhide was named the state secretary. “We are super lucky that we get to be out here and do this and representing. They say it’s the best year of your life and you never want to do it again. It’s intense.”
She said, “They say you grow from 18 to 30 overnight in all the experience.”
The state officers are on the road for 300 days, traveling in pairs, spending most of their time in classrooms talking to students about leadership, team development, and what FFA has to offer.
Perhaps surprisingly, Dollarhide said, some students in FFA have nothing to do with animals, but are instead pursuing leadership skills and attending career development events. “There really is a place for everyone.”
For the summer, activities include heading to Washington, D.C., for training with other statewide officers from around the country, and spending 21 days at the state fair. “For 21 good days in trailers with no water. What could go wrong?” she quipped, then added, “It’ll be fun, we’re excited. We have a good team.”
On their state tours, they’ll meet with school-level FFA officers. Oregon FFA has more than 14,000 members and is significantly growing, she said.
They’ll also go to the national FFA convention, which Dufur’s FFA group attended for the first time last year.
The six state officers pair up and travel the state. “I think we will see every corner of the state, so there’s nothing quite like it. It’s an adventure, definitely a good one. We get to see all sort of things, and all sorts of members.
“It’s so weird coming from a small town where everyone knows everyone and you’ve been in small schools all your life, and we’re going to be out here going to huge schools, it’s going to be an experience.”
Dollarhide graduated with a 4.0 GPA and spoke at her graduation. She was prepared for public speaking, since she spoke in front of 200 people during the state nominating process.
She also went through three full days of interviews for the state position — including getting 10 minutes to prepare for a five-minute speech — so any future job interviews should be a snap. “We were really put through the wringer with those interviews, which is good for us.”
The students have a “team mom,” the state FFA staff secretary, who orders supplies and manages their calendars.
Dollarhide’s tentative plan is to study agribusiness and animal science since that would allow her to go into either of her current interests, which are helping on the family orchard or becoming a veterinarian.
Dollarhide is made of tough stuff. Since a concussion in middle school, she’s had migraines all day, every day. “You just adapt or die and I chose adapt. Some days or worse than others but for the most part you get through it and take it all in stride.”
She said, “I can wallow and say, ‘Oh poor me.’ I may as well do something and still have the same migraine.”
It’s a good reminder for her that others have invisible injuries. “You don’t see what others are going through so it’s a reminder to be compassionate.”
She credits her mindset to her grandmother, Marge Smith, who has battled cancer. “Her grace and caring for everyone and making the most of every opportunity and not letting the huge negatives bring you down, that’s been super impactful for me.”
It’s also key that her fellow state office holders are an upbeat group. “That big positive mindset is the big game changer there,” she said.
