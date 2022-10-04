WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon City Council agreed to an increase in the salaries of all elected officials, with a raise for the mayor effective almost immediately, and a raise for councilors effective following the next election for each position.

Councilors unanimously approved the changes to the ordinance for elected officials’ salaries, raising the mayor’s salary from $655 to $2,000 per month, and councilors from a rate of $83 per meeting, effectively $166 per month, to a flat salary of $225 per month.