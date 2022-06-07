COOK — Pacific Crest Innovation Academy (PCIA) Dean of Students and Academic Advisor Kaylene Herman has been selected as Educator of the Year by Career Connect Southwest (CCSW). She was honored at a June 6 ceremony in Vancouver.
Herman was selected as 2021-22 Educator of the Year by CCSW for her resourceful and innovative work to provide career-connected learning opportunities for her students at PCIA. Over the past school year, Herman has worked with CCSW on many projects including a guest speaker series featuring professionals in STEM fields and supporting the coordination of student internships for her seniors.
“Kaylene is a strong advocate who is always looking for learning opportunities for her students,” said CCSW Executive Director Vickei Hrdina. “Her dedication to her students and to supporting clear pathways to career opportunities is one of the many reasons Kaylene was selected as Educator of the Year.”
Herman has worked at PCIA since 2018 and has more than 16 years of experience working with students in a variety of educational settings. She is committed to empowering students through a variety of approaches that promote intellectual, ethical, emotional, and personal growth.
“Kaylene is a skilled professional educator with a wealth of experience who is passionate about opening doors for her students,” said Superintendent of Mill A School District, which includes PCIA, Bob Rogers. “This is an incredible and well-deserved honor for Kaylene and for PCIA.”
Herman will be honored along with two other educators from across Southwest Washington who will also receive recognition at CCSW’s Regional Awards Ceremony on June 6 at ESD 112’s headquarters in Vancouver.
About PCIA
PCIA welcomes 9th through 12th-grade students interested in a rigorous, individualized, relationship-based, STEM-focused learning experience. In partnership with local community colleges, and in line with NACEP standards, we have developed a robust catalog of College in the High School (CiHS) courses that provide students with an opportunity to earn up to two years of college credits concurrently with their high school diploma. Learn more at https://pacificcrestia.org.
