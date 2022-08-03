Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
BINGEN — The things we often take for granted can make a huge difference for people in our communities. Like a driver’s license and social security card, which are basic forms of identification we need to function. Most of us have no problem accessing them.
Some, however, cannot obtain these documents, leaving them vulnerable and insecure. They may have lived here for decades but may still be on the fringes of society. For someone living undocumented, finding work with stable conditions may be impossible. They do not have the luxury of benefits that would allow them to thrive.
Patty Gallardo was one of these community members. At eight years old, she was brought from Colima, Mexico, to Southern California by her mother, searching for a better life for her children.
Now, Gallardo is employed by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), but only after many years of living in the shadows. She recounted numerous occasions when she worked, and the boss would refuse to give her any money when it came time to be paid.
“One time, I cleaned a house for a lady for a week, and the lady never paid me,” Gallardo said. She shared that the boss is always in a position of power when a worker is undocumented. “They forget, or they don’t care,” she said. “Sometimes they do it because they can.”
Gallardo spoke no English when she first arrived in the United States. “I didn’t know anything. I didn’t know the culture, and no teachers were speaking Spanish. It was a really tough situation,” she said. She was scared.
Her first major break came in the sixth grade during recess. At recess, an African-American teacher from Jamaica noticed her not playing or socializing. She came up to Gallardo to say hello. “I will never forget her,” Gallardo said, “because she spoke Spanish!”
This teacher took Gallardo under her wing, helping her to learn important English words and phrases. She became an ally. “She taught me never to give up and don’t be afraid,” Gallardo said.
But life wasn’t easy on her family. Gallardo says her mother couldn’t get basic things like a driver’s license, and she was worried about the gang violence, crime, and constant racism they endured. At that time, in California, jobs were hard to find. Her mother had a difficult time supporting her and her brothers.
Then, in the 10th grade, Gallardo got pregnant. The family didn’t qualify for homeschool benefits because she didn’t have a social security number. So, she dropped out of school, gave birth to her son, and married.
Meanwhile, an uncle told her mother that conditions in Washington were much better for children. She moved the boys up to the Gorge, leaving Gallardo behind.
Eventually, in 2007, Gallardo, now with her two children, also left Los Angeles for a new start and came to the White Salmon area to be near family. Her husband later joined them, and they found a small trailer to live in while he worked in the orchards.
They were struggling financially and culturally. When Gallardo’s oldest son was in kindergarten, she drove her husband to work early one morning, leaving the kids home. They only had one car, and she didn’t want to wake the children.
They lived near the schools. When their son woke up, he found his parents were gone but knew he had to go to school. He didn’t want to leave his little sister home alone because his parents had told him about the cougars and bears in Washington. He bundled her up, put on their boots, and walked through the snow to school.
Gallardo returned home to find the children missing and started to panic. But her son’s teacher had reported the incident, and someone from Child Protective Services immediately called. Looking back, Gallardo says it was the best thing that could have happened to them.
She spoke with the social worker and explained where she was. The social worker came to her home, saw their minimal conditions, and set them on a path to stability. Gallardo immediately understood that she could never leave her young children unattended. It wasn’t acceptable. But the social worker wasn’t going to take them away.
“That changed my whole vision,” Gallardo said. “(Knowing) that there are people who can help you and who are not against you, that you just have to find the right people to look for help.”
Her concern was for her two children. The social worker helped the family stock their tiny trailer with necessities, like plates and silverware. Gallardo says for the first time, she didn’t feel judged, and people could actually care. “That made me feel good,” Gallardo said. “This is where I want my kids to grow.”
Coming up in part 2: How becoming documented changed Gallardo’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.