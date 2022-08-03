Living Undocumented

Patty Gallardo, assisting at Second Hand Rose, WAGAP’s community thrift store in Bingen.  

 Tammy Kaufaman photo

BINGEN — The things we often take for granted can make a huge difference for people in our communities. Like a driver’s license and social security card, which are basic forms of identification we need to function. Most of us have no problem accessing them.

Some, however, cannot obtain these documents, leaving them vulnerable and insecure. They may have lived here for decades but may still be on the fringes of society. For someone living undocumented, finding work with stable conditions may be impossible. They do not have the luxury of benefits that would allow them to thrive.

Patty Gallardo at the WAGAP office in Bingen, where she now works as a human resources assistant.