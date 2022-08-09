Patty Gallardo and family

Patty Gallardo with her four youngest children. (Left to right) Sarah, Ruby, Patty, Joshua, and Elijah.

 Photo by Tammy Kaufman

Patty Gallardo’s children mean the world to her. But for more than two decades, her status as an undocumented immigrant left her in constant fear of deportation. Add to that stress the fear of potentially being separated from her family.

After Gallardo settled in the Gorge, she made do with what she had available, which wasn’t much. She found support in the region after interacting with Child Protective Services. Some people looked beyond her status and cared, regardless of where she came from or what paperwork she had.