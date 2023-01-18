Superintendent Sean McGeeney

Superintendent Sean McGeeney speaks at the Jan. 3 White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club meeting regarding two levy proposals to be considered on the Feb. 14 ballot. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON — Ballots are set to hit mailboxes in Klickitat County towards the end of the month for the Feb. 14 special election. On the ballot this time around for those in the boundaries of the White Salmon Valley School District are two separate levy proposals to support the district through 2026.

Superintendent Sean McGeeney presented facts pertaining to the EP&O (Educational Programs and Operations) levy and capital levy proposal at last Tuesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen.