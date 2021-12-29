WHITE SALMON — Cold, rainy weather did not deter more than 130 people from participating in a COVID-19 vaccination event focused on the Latino community at the NorthShore Medical Group clinic in White Salmon on Dec. 18.
Event coordinators Juan Monje of Comunidades and Ubaldo Hernández of Columbia Riverkeeper organized a fiesta-style afternoon. The idea was to encourage a culturally sensitive approach for the immigrant community to come together with medical professionals to access free vaccinations and booster shots.
“In the past, whether intentionally or not, massive vaccination campaigns have excluded the Latino immigrant community,” Monje said. “Although the resources have been allocated to serve Latino families, these people are invisible to institutions and governments that do not provide culturally responsive resources to reach the immigrant community.
“After hearing directly from the people who shared their experiences when trying to access medical care and how it generally creates inequality, Comunidades sought partnerships with other local organizations that could join this effort,” Monje said.
The event was an opportunity to share the Latino culture, and all community members were welcome to participate. Monje offered a special thank you to NorthShore Medical Group, Columbia Riverkeeper, and Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) for event sponsorship, and to Lake Taco for its commitment to the Gorge immigrant community and contributions of food and drinks.
“We value their community leadership and outreach,” said Dr. Alicia Gimenez of the Comunidades efforts. This was the third time NorthShore Medical Group partnered to provide vaccination events this year, and participation levels have improved. The number of community members receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations has doubled at each event.
In June, 24 vaccines were administered, in July, the number increased to 54 — and this event had a total of 133. Robertson said eight medical staff and volunteers helped put on the event, which served community members free of charge utilizing Federal and Washington State funding.
“We appreciate the relationship Comunidades has built with the Latino community and beyond,” said Dr. Chris Faison, who also serves as an advisory board member for Comunidades. “Partnerships like this open paths to come together, meet our shared needs, and build a more healthy and whole community.”
This sentiment was shared by other event sponsors. “We are always looking for ways to support our Spanish-speaking neighbors. This was also a great opportunity for us to help spread the word on the services that we provide,” said Leslie Naramore, WAGAP executive director. “Our Pathways program currently has a grant to help underserved populations get vaccinated, and this was a natural fit. I think seeing how quickly the event came together just reinforced the need and natural partnership that was already there.”
“The Pathways Health Connect program is committed to a healthier community, which includes access to preventative care like vaccines,” said Abby Brandt, WAGAP Pathways program director. Her team wanted to learn more about barriers between people and vaccinations. Pathways’ staff members interacted with more than 60 people during the event. “We are so grateful for the responses we received,” Brandt said.
Naramore said it is all about serving all community members with dignity and inclusion. “We know that we need to do more to serve our Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers and our community that speaks Spanish,” she said.
The next Latino community COVID-19 vaccination event will occur on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the NorthShore Medical Group clinic. All community members will again be welcome on a walk-in basis for free services. The clinic is near the Underwood Fruit packing plant east of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge on Highway 14, 65371 WA-14, White Salmon.
