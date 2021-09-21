Work to repair a section of Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 near Multnomah Falls began Sept. 20 and is anticipated to take four to five weeks. During this time, the section of trail beyond Benson Bridge will be closed to public access. There will also be intermittent closures of the entire trail, including Benson Bridge, while contractors mobilize equipment and supplies. The Historic Lodge, including the restaurant and gift shop, will remain open during construction.
This emergency trail repair is needed because tension cracks have developed along approximately 100 feet of the Larch Mountain Trail just beyond Benson Bridge, leading to slope instability and the potential for failure, according to a press release.
Prior to the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017, this section of trail did not show any signs of failure. The current instability is likely the result of post-fire effects including significant changes in vegetation leading to increased ground water flow through the rocks. Increased groundwater flow and extreme temperature events have led to cracking within the rock mass supporting the trail.
“This stabilization work is needed to reduce the chance of the trail failing,” said Donna Mickley, Forest supervisor.
