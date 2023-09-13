GOLDENDALE — As part of two public hearings, the Klickitat County Board of Commissioners finalized the approval of a 35-lot subdivision in Husum and reviewed the final disbursement of Community Development Block Grant-COVID-19 funds.
These two hearings were held during the board’s Aug. 29 meeting prior to the Labor Day weekend.
The first hearing was to review and receive comments on the final CGBG COVID-19 funds.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development, through the State of Washington Department of Commerce, provided these funds to Klickitat County with the purpose of stabilizing low-moderate income households impacted by COVID-19.
“The program was made available to low-income families in Klickitat and Skamania counties who had a drop in income due to COVID,” Community Services and Special Program Director for Mid-Columbia Housing Authority Karen Long said.
The program began in February 2021 and ended in March of this year, serving 37 households in both counties, totaling $109,390 in funds used to cover rent, utilities, and mortgage assistance.
“It was actually a very even split among the households served in each county,” Long said.
No one from the public came forward to comment on the public hearing, and no action was taken by the commissioners on this item.
The second public hearing was regarding the final approval of the 35-lot subdivision built on the former Husum Hills Golf Course.
Commissioner Jacob Anderson noted that the application for the subdivision was submitted to the county in 2018 and that approval and construction of the subdivision occurred before any of the current commissioners were on the board.
Anderson also made note of the length at which it takes to complete such a large subdivision project.
The commissioners unanimously approved the final subdivision.
Prior to the two hearings, some public comment was made during the designated public comment period.
The commissioners heard again from Aia Walker, the mother of Hannah Rose Walker, the 31-year-old Portland woman who was found dead in Trout Lake last October.
Walker said she had again been unable to contact anyone from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office to ask about the investigation into her daughter’s death.
She also questioned the county’s lack of timely notification about Hannah’s death, stating that she was notified three days after Hannah was found.
The commissioners responded to Walker that there was nothing they could do but offer their condolences.
A White Salmon citizen, Don Bryan, asked the commissioners if it would be possible to open a licensing office on the west end of the county, even if it were just for two days a week, so that citizens on the west end do not have to drive to Goldendale to get their vehicles licensed.
Anderson responded that, at this time, the county could not open a west-end licensing office due to financing constraints.
Commissioner Dan Christopher echoed those comments.
“It would be nice to have a west-end office in White Salmon, but we just don’t have the budget for it right now,” Christopher said.
Commented