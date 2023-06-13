BlueMtn_05.jpg

Blue Mountain Networks CEO J Findley outside the offices where equipment and gear is stored.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — Two regional internet providers based in Hood River have been dealing with exploding transformers, theft and damage over the past month, but are making progress in supplying regional communities with what they need to function these days on the internet.

In 2020, local internet providers, Gorge Networks and Hermiston-based Eastern Oregon Telecom (EOT) merged to form Blue Mountain Networks. ZRF Partners, a private equity firm, created Blue Mountain Networks to deploy fiber optic networks throughout the Northwest. More recently in November 2022, Blue Mountain Networks announced J Findley as the company’s new CEO.

BlueMtn_02.jpg

The transformer that exploded, leaving Gorge Net customers without internet and voice.