HOOD RIVER — Two regional internet providers based in Hood River have been dealing with exploding transformers, theft and damage over the past month, but are making progress in supplying regional communities with what they need to function these days on the internet.
In 2020, local internet providers, Gorge Networks and Hermiston-based Eastern Oregon Telecom (EOT) merged to form Blue Mountain Networks. ZRF Partners, a private equity firm, created Blue Mountain Networks to deploy fiber optic networks throughout the Northwest. More recently in November 2022, Blue Mountain Networks announced J Findley as the company’s new CEO.
“Symmetrical fiber-optic connectivity is a must-have in today’s world ... Blue Mountain Networks is well positioned to provide much-needed digital infrastructure in communities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho,” said Faisal Nisar, Managing Director of ZRF Partners.
Dan Bubb, founder of Gorge Net, says Gorge Net began rolling out fiber optic several years ago in rural communities outside of Hood River.
“We brought fiber to Sherman County and in Wheeler County. And so [Blue Mountain Networks] is in the process of continuing that trend only more aggressively,” said Bubb. “It’s a desperately needed service in the remote communities ... given what you need to function on the internet these days.”
Findley says Blue Mountain Networks is experiencing challenges, but have already installed fiber in part of Hood River, Maupin, Goldendale and Mosier. He said that within the last month, they have dealt with exploding transformers, theft and damage to company vehicles and property. Despite the obstacles, Blue Mountain Networks is planning to spend upwards of $6 million on network and equipment upgrades in the coming year.
“We’re going from a 10 gigabyte network to 100 gigs, which will increase the speeds, the bandwidth and the allocation,” said Findley. “But we’re moving it out to the edge of the network.”
Moving equipment to different stations will reduce the number of customers affected in case the network crashes.
He added that they are building a new state-of-the-art telephone network.
“It’ll have the equipment in Portland, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Texas. That’ll probably be finished this summer,” said Findley.
Gorge Net classifieds will be seeing changes as well. Including a revamped classified web page, Blue Mountain Networks will begin charging customers a small fee if they want to post their goods or services online. Findley says the change is to deter scammers from selling bogus items.
Findley also explained that residents may see Blue Mountain Network crews putting up fiber optic cables down their streets. Residents may receive emails, newsletters, and door-to-door visits asking if they would like to be connected up to fiber. Customers may also choose to keep their current internet service.
“We don’t believe in high pressure deal,” said Findley.
Internet plans start at $35 a month for the most basic package and up to $100 a month for their fastest speeds available. For $65 a month customers will be connected to the fiber optic network. Findley also said they can offer financial assistance to lower income customers.
“My biggest goal right now is get started there are telephone service and offerings and improve our internet reliability and start building the fiber in these markets,” said Findley.
